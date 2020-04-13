NHM HP Recruitment 2020 for Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Online

NHM HP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh (HP) has invited applications for the post of Epidemiologist, Entomologist and Consultant. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2020.
Notification details
Advertisement No. : 0001/2020
Important Date:
- Last Date of Application: 16 April 2019 upto 5 PM
- Online Test - 17 April 2020
NHM HP Vacancy Details
- Epidemiologist - 1 Post
- Entomologist - 1 Post
- Consultant - 17 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Consultant and Other Posts
- Epidemiologist - MBBS/BDS with MPH/MD Community Medicine
- Entomologist - Post Graduation in Entomology
- Consultant - MBBS/BDS with MPH/ MD Community Medicine
Age Limit:
18-45 Years
How to Apply for NHM HP Consultant and Other Posts Jobs 2020
Online applications should be submitted through email at recruitmentnhm2020@gmail.com with copy at ddnrhm.hp@gamil.com on or before 16 April 2020 upto 5 PM. The applications (scanned copies) shall be submitted as per the format attached and scanned copies of all relevant documents must accompany the application on email. The applications received after the cut off time and date shall not be entertained.
NHM HP Consultant and Other Posts Notification PDF