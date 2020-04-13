NHM HP Recruitment 2020 for Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Online

NHM HP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh (HP) has invited applications for the post of Epidemiologist, Entomologist and Consultant. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2020.

Notification details

Advertisement No. : 0001/2020

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 16 April 2019 upto 5 PM

Online Test - 17 April 2020

NHM HP Vacancy Details

Epidemiologist - 1 Post

Entomologist - 1 Post

Consultant - 17 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Consultant and Other Posts

Epidemiologist - MBBS/BDS with MPH/MD Community Medicine

Entomologist - Post Graduation in Entomology

Consultant - MBBS/BDS with MPH/ MD Community Medicine

Age Limit:

18-45 Years

How to Apply for NHM HP Consultant and Other Posts Jobs 2020

Online applications should be submitted through email at recruitmentnhm2020@gmail.com with copy at ddnrhm.hp@gamil.com on or before 16 April 2020 upto 5 PM. The applications (scanned copies) shall be submitted as per the format attached and scanned copies of all relevant documents must accompany the application on email. The applications received after the cut off time and date shall not be entertained.

NHM HP Consultant and Other Posts Notification PDF