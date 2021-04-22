NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 500+ Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission, Public Health Department (Arogya Vibhag), Government of Maharashtra is inviting applications for various posts such as DEO, Ward Boy, Staff Nurse, Physician, Anaesthetist, Microbiologist, Lab Technician,Hospital Manager, X-Ray Technician, Stores Officer and Other Posts in various districts of Maharashtra for COVID - 19.

More than 500 vacancies are available in Ratnagiri and Palghar. Before applying for the posts, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the required eligibility criteria. They can check, eligibility, vacancy, concerned Email IDs given in the NHM Maharashtra Notifications Link given below:

Maharashtra is among the worst affected states in the country due to COVID - 19. Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Report.

District Last Date of Application Notification Link NHM Ratnagiri 31 May 2021 NHM Ratnagiri Notification Link NHM Palghar 30 April 2021 NHM Palghar Notification Link

NHM Maharashtra Staff Salary:

Physician -Rs.75000+performance or Rs. 1,20,000

Anaesthetist- Rs.75000+performance or Rs. 1,20,000

Microbiologist - Rs. 75,000

MO MBBS -Rs.60000 or Rs. 90,000

MO BAMS/ BUMS - Rs. 28,000

Ayush MO - Rs.40000

Hospital Manager - Rs.35000

Staff Nurse - Rs.20000

X-Ray and Lab Technician Technician - Rs.17000

Pharmacist - Rs.17000

Store Officer - Rs.20000

DEO - Rs.17000

Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day

NHM Maharashtra Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Physician - MD (Medicine)

Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia

MO - MBBS

Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS

Hospital Manager - Any Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

X-ray Technician - B.Sc with Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology

ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT

Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm

Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer

DEO - Any Graduate with 30 wpm Marathi Typing & 40 wpm English Typing and MS-CIT but B.Com.

Ward Boy - 10th Passed

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment for Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format on or before the last date.