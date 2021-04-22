NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 500+ Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts
National Health Mission, Public Health Department (Arogya Vibhag), Government of Maharashtra is inviting applications for various posts in various districts. Check Details Here
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission, Public Health Department (Arogya Vibhag), Government of Maharashtra is inviting applications for various posts such as DEO, Ward Boy, Staff Nurse, Physician, Anaesthetist, Microbiologist, Lab Technician,Hospital Manager, X-Ray Technician, Stores Officer and Other Posts in various districts of Maharashtra for COVID - 19.
More than 500 vacancies are available in Ratnagiri and Palghar. Before applying for the posts, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the required eligibility criteria. They can check, eligibility, vacancy, concerned Email IDs given in the NHM Maharashtra Notifications Link given below:
Maharashtra is among the worst affected states in the country due to COVID - 19. Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Report.
|District
|Last Date of Application
|Notification Link
|NHM Ratnagiri
|31 May 2021
|NHM Ratnagiri Notification Link
|NHM Palghar
|30 April 2021
|NHM Palghar Notification Link
NHM Maharashtra Staff Salary:
- Physician -Rs.75000+performance or Rs. 1,20,000
- Anaesthetist- Rs.75000+performance or Rs. 1,20,000
- Microbiologist - Rs. 75,000
- MO MBBS -Rs.60000 or Rs. 90,000
- MO BAMS/ BUMS - Rs. 28,000
- Ayush MO - Rs.40000
- Hospital Manager - Rs.35000
- Staff Nurse - Rs.20000
- X-Ray and Lab Technician Technician - Rs.17000
- Pharmacist - Rs.17000
- Store Officer - Rs.20000
- DEO - Rs.17000
- Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day
NHM Maharashtra Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification:
- Physician - MD (Medicine)
- Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia
- MO - MBBS
- Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS
- Hospital Manager - Any Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration
- Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
- X-ray Technician - B.Sc with Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology
- ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT
- Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm
- Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer
- DEO - Any Graduate with 30 wpm Marathi Typing & 40 wpm English Typing and MS-CIT but B.Com.
- Ward Boy - 10th Passed
How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment for Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format on or before the last date.