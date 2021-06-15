NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2021 on 20 June @sams.co.in, Check Community Health Officer Exam Date Here

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released a notice regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Community Health Officer on sams.co.in. Check Details Here

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2021: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released a notice regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Community Health Officer. As per the notice, NHM CHO Exam is scheduled to be held on 27 June 2021 and CHO Admit Card will be uploaded seven days before of Online Written Test date i.e. 20 June 2021 on SAMS website -sams.co.in.

A link for mock/ dummy test for rehearsal/practice for the Computer Based Test (CBT) based online written test shall be provided on the website www.sams.co.in five days (23 June 2021) before of Online Written Test.

NHM MP CHO Exam Date Notice

NHM MP CHO Exam Pattern and Syllabus

There will be 100 objective-type of questions and duration of the exam is 2 hours.

Subject Marks Physiology 5 Anatomy 5 Demography and common health statistics 5 5 Community Health, Epidemiology and Disease Prevention 10 Maternal Health (Pregnancy and Child Birth) 10 Child health and Nutrition 5 Immunization 5 Adolescent health 5 Family Planning 5 Common Communicable diseases 10 Non-Communicable Diseases 10 National Health Programs 10 GK 10 Analytical and Communication Skills 5 Total 100 Marks

After selection, the candidate shall be appointed as Community Health Officer on contractual basis and paid Rs 25,000 per month salary plus up to Rs 15,000 per month performance-based incentive on successful completion of training/internship period.

National Health Mission (NHM), MP had invited applications for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) from 15 May to 31 May 2021. A total of 2850 vacancies are available for Certificate Course in Community Health