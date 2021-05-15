NHM MP Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 2850 Community Health Officers (CHOs) Posts @sams.co.in

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) through 6 months for Certificate Course. Eligible and interested can apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 from 15 May to 31 May 2021 on SAMS website - sams.co.in.

A total of 2850 vacancies are notified. This is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease management

More details NHM MP CHO 2021 Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, application procedure, eligibility, age limit, salary, selection criteria and other given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 May 2021

Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021

NHM MP Vacancy Details

Community Health Officers - 2850 Posts

Jun-21 - 585 Posts Jul-21 - 1680 Posts Oct-21 - 585 Posts

NHM MP CHO Salary:

Rs 25,000 per month salary plus up to Rs 15,000 per month performance-based incentive on successful completion of training/internship period.

Eligibility Criteria for NHM CHO Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc. (Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / GNM / BAMS

NHM MP CHO Age Limit:

21 to 40 years (Age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.)

Selection Process for NHM MP CHO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online for NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 on official website sams.co.in/ from 15 May to 31 May 2021.

NHM MP CHO Notification Download PDF

NHM MP CHO Details

NHM MP CHO Online Application

