NHM MP Recruitment 2020-21 for 5835 Staff Nurse, ANM and Lab Technician Posts, Apply Online @nhmmp.gov.in from 28 Dec

NHM MP Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh (MP) (NHM MP) has published recruitment notifications for the post of Lab Technician,Staff Nurse & ANM on its official website - nhmmp.gov.in. A total of 5835 vacancies are available out of which 2664 are for Staff Nurse, 2551 for ANM and 620 for Lab Technician Posts.
Online Applications are invited for NHM MP Nurse Recruitment 2020 from 28 December 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit NMH MP Online Application on official website of NHM MP i.e. sams.co.in on or before 15 January 2021.
More details on NHM MP Recruitment 2021 for 5835 vacancies such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process are given below in this article:
NHM MP Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 28 December 2020
- Last Date of Application - 15 January 2021
NHM MP Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 5835
- Staff Nurse - 2664
- ANM - 2551
- Lab Technician - 620
Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs.20,000
- ANM - Rs.12,000
- Lab Technician - Rs.15,000
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ANM and Lab Technician
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - 12th passed and B.Sc in Nursing/GNM from recognized university. Should be Registered with MP Nursing Council
- ANM - 12th Passed and ANM. Registered as ANM
- Lab Technician - (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology) B.sc (MLT); B.M.L.T. Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).
Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
How to Apply for NHM MP Staff Nurse, ANM and Lab Technician Recruitment 2020-21 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of NHM SAMS - from 28 December 2020 to 15 January 2021.
NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification PDF
NHM MP ANM Recruitment Notification PDF
NHM MP Lab Technician Recruitment Notification PDF
Online Application - on 28 Dec 2020