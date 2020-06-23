NHM, Satara Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Micro Biologist, Lab Technician and Other Posts

NHM, Satara Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Micro Biologist, Lab Technician and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 June 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 26 June 2020

NHM, Satara Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Microbiologist - 2 Posts

Pathologist - 1 Post

Micro Biologist - 2 Posts

Lab Technician - 4 Posts

Lab Assistant - 3 Posts

Ward Boy/Servant - 3 Posts

NHM, Satara Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Microbiologist - MD Microbiologist.

Pathologist - MD Pathologist.

Micro Biologist - M.Sc. Micro Biologist.

Lab Technician - B.Sc. DMLT.

Lab Assistant - 12 th Science.

Science. Ward Boy/Servant - SSC/HSC.

Pay Scale

Microbiologist, Pathologist - Rs. 75, 000/-

Micro Biologist - Rs. 45, 000/-

Lab Technician - Rs. 17,000/-

Lab Assistant - Rs. 15500/-

Ward Boy/Servant - Rs. 400 Per Month

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Satara Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 26 June 2020. All candidates are advised to follow the guidelines given in the official notification pdf before applying to the post.

Latest Government Jobs:

Horticulture Department Recruitment 2020: 59 Vacancies Notified for Farm Manager, Tech Facilitator and Other Posts in Shimla

DRDA Sambalpur Recruitment 2020: 15 Vacancies for Gram Rozgar Sevak Posts

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 - Apply Online for 3262 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts for Rajasthan Postal Circle

PPSC Recruitment 2020 Online Application ongoing @ppsc.gov.in for 544 Principal and Other Posts, Get Direct Link Here

UPSC IESS ISS 2020: Apply Online for 47 Statistical Service Exam 2020 @upsc.gov.in before 30 June

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020 for 21 GDMO Posts, Online Interview on 26 June

SSA Chandigarh Clerk Recruitment 2020: Opportunity for Graduates, Salary upto 35,000/-