NHM, Satara Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Micro Biologist, Lab Technician and Other Posts

NHM, Satara Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Micro Biologist, Lab Technician and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 June 2020.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 26 June 2020
NHM, Satara Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Microbiologist - 2 Posts
- Pathologist - 1 Post
- Micro Biologist - 2 Posts
- Lab Technician - 4 Posts
- Lab Assistant - 3 Posts
- Ward Boy/Servant - 3 Posts
NHM, Satara Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Microbiologist - MD Microbiologist.
- Pathologist - MD Pathologist.
- Micro Biologist - M.Sc. Micro Biologist.
- Lab Technician - B.Sc. DMLT.
- Lab Assistant - 12th Science.
- Ward Boy/Servant - SSC/HSC.
Pay Scale
- Microbiologist, Pathologist - Rs. 75, 000/-
- Micro Biologist - Rs. 45, 000/-
- Lab Technician - Rs. 17,000/-
- Lab Assistant - Rs. 15500/-
- Ward Boy/Servant - Rs. 400 Per Month
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NHM Satara Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 26 June 2020. All candidates are advised to follow the guidelines given in the official notification pdf before applying to the post.
