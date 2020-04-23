Last Date Extended for PPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 544 Principal and other Posts @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has extended the online application last date for recruitment to the post of Head Master/Head Mistress, Primary Education Officer and Principal due to the rising situation of coronavirus (COVID-19). The online applications for PPSC Recruitment 2020 have been further extended till 1 June 2020 and the online application fee for the same can be submitted by 8 June. Earlier, the last date of online application was 30 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application for PPSC Recruitment 2020: 24 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for PPSC Recruitment 2020: 1 June 2020

Last date for submission of application fee: 8 June 2020

PPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Head Master/ Head Mistresses - 311 Posts

Principal - 158 Posts

Primary Education Officer - 75 Posts

PPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Head Master/ Head Mistresses, Principal and other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Head Master/ Head Mistresses - Graduation with minimum fifty-five per cent (55%) marks; Degree of Bachelor of Education and should possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years against the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director.

Primary Education Officer -Bachelor's Degree with minimum fifty per cent (50%) marks; two-year Elementary Teacher's Training course or two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) as per guidelines of the National Council for Teacher's Education or Bachelor Degree in Education (B.Ed).

Principal - Should possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years against the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director.

PPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Extension Date

Notification 1

Official Website

How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 1 June 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDFs for more detail.