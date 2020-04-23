Last Date Extended for PPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 544 Principal and other Posts @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has extended the online application last date for recruitment to the post of Head Master/Head Mistress, Primary Education Officer and Principal due to the rising situation of coronavirus (COVID-19). The online applications for PPSC Recruitment 2020 have been further extended till 1 June 2020 and the online application fee for the same can be submitted by 8 June. Earlier, the last date of online application was 30 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application for PPSC Recruitment 2020: 24 March 2020
- Last date for submission of application for PPSC Recruitment 2020: 1 June 2020
- Last date for submission of application fee: 8 June 2020
PPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Head Master/ Head Mistresses - 311 Posts
- Principal - 158 Posts
- Primary Education Officer - 75 Posts
PPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Head Master/ Head Mistresses, Principal and other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Head Master/ Head Mistresses - Graduation with minimum fifty-five per cent (55%) marks; Degree of Bachelor of Education and should possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years against the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director.
- Primary Education Officer -Bachelor's Degree with minimum fifty per cent (50%) marks; two-year Elementary Teacher's Training course or two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) as per guidelines of the National Council for Teacher's Education or Bachelor Degree in Education (B.Ed).
- Principal - Should possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years against the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director.
PPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)
How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 1 June 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDFs for more detail.