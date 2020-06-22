Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020 for 21 GDMO Posts, Online Interview on 26 June

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 26 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 19 June 2020

Walk-In-Interview Date: 26 June 2020

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO)- 21 Posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from a recognized University or with a valid a registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion year of one year compulsory internship.

Age Limit - 53 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Renumeration: Rs. 75,000/-

Selection Process for NFR GDMO Recruitment 2020

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in interview round. The interview will be conducted through the online mode through the WhatsApp number 9002052500 on 26 June 2020.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NFR GDMO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates cand send scanned copy of their application duly filled/signed along with the requisite documents through WhatsApp number 9002052500 or on email id srdpo@gmail.com on or before 26 June 2020.

