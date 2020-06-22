RBI Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Medical Consultant Posts in Jammu & Srinagar

RBI Recruitment 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Consultant in Jammu and Srinagar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 20 June 2020

Last date for submission of application: 10 July 2020

RBI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Consultant - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Consultant Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate should possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine.

Experience - 2 years

Remuneration: Rs. 850 per hour (Rs. 1000/- per month shall be treated as conveyance expenses)

Selection Process for Medical Consultant Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply by sending applications to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Reserve Bank of India, Rail Head Complex, Jammu-180012 on or before 10 Jul 2020. The application should be sent in a sealed cover superscribed “Application for the post of Medical Consultant, RBI, Srinagar on Contract Basis with fixed hourly remuneration”

