RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 13 Technical Assistant, Account Assistant & Computer Assistant Posts

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Rural Development Department (Panchayati Raj & NREP), RDD Jharkhand has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, Account Assistant and Computer Assistant under MGNREGA Scheme. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at https://applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in/ on or before 4 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 4 July 2020

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant - 4 Posts

Technical Assistant (equivalent to Junior Engineer) - 3 Posts

Accounting Assistant - 3 Posts

Computer Assistant - 3 Posts

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant - B.E. and B.Tech. In Civil Faculty from a recognized University.

Technical Assistant (equivalent to Junior Engineer) -Diploma in Civil Faculty from Government recognized institute will be a compulsory qualification.

Accounting Assistant - Candidates holding B.Com Hons.or B.Com with 55 % Marks or its equivalent are eligible to apply.

Computer Assistant- Candidates holding B.Com Computer Hons. Or B.Com Computer General or BCA or passed PGDCA are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates for future reference)

Salary

Technical Assistant - Rs. 19234/-

Technical Assistant (equivalent ot Junior Engineer)- Rs. 17532/-

Accounting Assistant - Rs. 10,000/-

Computer Assistant - Rs. 10, 000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 4 July 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2020: Apply for Financial Literacy Centre Counselor (FLCC) Posts

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020: Apply for Junior Coach Posts

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Deputy Manager Posts

Vasanta College for Women Recruitment 2020: Apply for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

ISI Recruitment 2020 for 36 Associate Scientist and Scientific Assistant Posts, Apply Online @isical.ac.in