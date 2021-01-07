NHM UP Admit Card 2020-21 for Staff Nurse, ANM & Other Posts Soon @sams.co.in, Check Phase 1 and Phase 2 Exam Dates 1400+ & 2700+ Vacancies

NHM UP Admit Card 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (UP) has released the written exam date of Phase 1 (2700+) written test for the post of Staff Nurse, ANM and Nurse Incharge Posts and Phase 2 date (1400+) for Block Account Manager, Data Cum Account Assistant, Accountant,District Data Cum Account Assistant,District Account Manager,Nutritionist/Feeding Demonstrator,Medical Officer Dental, MO Ayush,Epidemiologist,Ayush MO, Rehabilitation Worker, STS-Senior Treatment Supervisor,Tuberculosis Health Visitor - TBHV, Audiologist, Paramedical Worker, District Health and Wellness cum Community Process Assistant, Eye Donation Counsellor, Counsellor DRTB Center, AFHS Counsellor, Psychiatric Social Worker, M&E Assistant At Division Leve, Monitoring & Evaluation Officer, Social Worker, Laboratory Technician, City Community Process Manager,District PMDT/TB HIV Coordinator, District Program Coordinator, DEIC Manager, District Community Process Manager, Urban Health Coordinator, District Consultant N, Psychologist/ Counsellor, Community Level Psychologist, Psychologist, Ophthalmic Assistant, Optometrist, Physiotherapist, Sputum Microscopist (SM) /Lab Technician, STLS-Senior Tuberclosis Laboratory Supervisor,X-Ray Technician,Pharmacist Allopathic,Dental Technician, District PPM (Public Private Mix) Coordinator,Program Assistant,Admin cum Programme Assistance,Administrative Assistant, Audiometric Assistant, District Data Manager, HR CoordinatoR, Panchkarma Specialist, Early Interventionist-Spl Educator and Consultant and Other on its official website - sams.co.in.

The candidates who are appearing in the Phase 1 Exam or Phase 2 can chek the scheduled below:

Phase Exam Date Time Phase 1 24 January 2021 (Sunday) from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Phase 2 14 February 2021 (Sunday) from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The candidates are required to download NHM UP Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. NHM UP Admit Card for all the eligible candidates will be made available to download seven (7) days before the Written Test date on www.sams.co.in/ Hence, we can expect NHM UP Phase 1 admit card on 17 January 2021 and NHM UP Phase 2 Admit Card on 07 February 2021. NHM UP Written Test General Instruction & Guidelines and other details shall also be uploaded shortly.

The candidates can check the syllabus and other details for the exam through the link below:

NHM UP Exam Date and Syllabus