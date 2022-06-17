NHM WB Recruitment 2022 for 1203 CHO Posts, Apply Online @wbhealth.gov.in

West Bengal State Health & Family Samiti is hiring 1203 Community Health Officers under National Health Mission (NHM), WB. Candidates can check details here.

NHM WB Recruitment 2022 Notification: West Bengal State Health & Family Samiti is filling up 1203 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO), after successful completion of the CPCH Course, under the National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Candidates are required to register themselves on wbhealth.gov.in within a given time frame. The Samiti will prepare a merit list of shortlisted candidates based on their academic results and interview.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 16 June 2022

Last Date of Registration - 20 June 2022

Last Date of Submission of Application Fee - 25 June 2022

Last Date of Submitting Full Application Form - 30 June 2022

NHM WB CHO Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO) - 1203

General - 483

SC - 330

ST - 90

OBC A - 150

OBC B - 105

PWD - 45

NHM WB CHO Salary

Rs. 20000/- and maximum incentive of Rs. 5000 per month as Performance Linked Incentive.

Eligibility Criteria for NHM WB CHO Recruitment 2022

Educational and Other Qualifications:

Candidates should be BAMS Passed

They must have a Registration Certificate/Provisional Certificate from Pashim Banga Ayurved Parishad

The candidate should be a resident of WB and should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali

NHM WB CHO Age Limit:

40 years

Selection Process for NHM WB CHO Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written test - 85 Marks Interview - 15 Marks

How to Apply for NHM WB CHO Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the WB Health Official Website - wbhealth.gov.in and go to ‘Online Recruitment’ given at the right bottom of the homepage Click o ‘Continue for Registration’ given against CHO Posts Enter your details Now, click on ‘Continue After Registration and login into your account Fill out your application form

Application Fee:

Rs. 100