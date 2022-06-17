NHM WB Recruitment 2022 for 1203 CHO Posts, Apply Online @wbhealth.gov.in

NHM WB Recruitment 2022 Notification: West Bengal State Health & Family Samiti is filling up 1203 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO), after successful completion of the CPCH Course, under the National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Candidates are required to register themselves on wbhealth.gov.in within a given time frame. The Samiti will prepare a merit list of shortlisted candidates based on their academic results and interview.
NHM WB Recruitment Notification Download
NHM WB Recruitment Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 16 June 2022
- Last Date of Registration - 20 June 2022
- Last Date of Submission of Application Fee - 25 June 2022
- Last Date of Submitting Full Application Form - 30 June 2022
NHM WB CHO Vacancy Details
Community Health Officer (CHO) - 1203
- General - 483
- SC - 330
- ST - 90
- OBC A - 150
- OBC B - 105
- PWD - 45
NHM WB CHO Salary
Rs. 20000/- and maximum incentive of Rs. 5000 per month as Performance Linked Incentive.
Eligibility Criteria for NHM WB CHO Recruitment 2022
Educational and Other Qualifications:
- Candidates should be BAMS Passed
- They must have a Registration Certificate/Provisional Certificate from Pashim Banga Ayurved Parishad
- The candidate should be a resident of WB and should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali
NHM WB CHO Age Limit:
40 years
Selection Process for NHM WB CHO Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written test - 85 Marks
- Interview - 15 Marks
How to Apply for NHM WB CHO Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the WB Health Official Website - wbhealth.gov.in and go to ‘Online Recruitment’ given at the right bottom of the homepage
- Click o ‘Continue for Registration’ given against CHO Posts
- Enter your details
- Now, click on ‘Continue After Registration and login into your account
- Fill out your application form
Application Fee:
Rs. 100