NHPC Recruitment 2023 For Apprentice Posts @nhpcindia.com, Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

NHPC has invited online applications for the Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check NHPC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Baira Siul Power Station, NHPC Limited (A Mini Ratna Category-1, Government of india Enterprise) has invited online application for the Apprentice posts in various trades including Electrician/Fitter/Machanic (Motor Vehicle)/Turner/Welder (Gas & Electric) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including ITI Pass in respective Trade

(NCVT/SCVT) (Regular Mode) can apply for these posts. Selection of candidates will be made on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade, performance in the Personal Interview and successful verification of their documents.

Important Date NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 February 2023

Vacancy Details NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Electrician-20

Fitter-08

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)-02

Turner-01

Machinist-01

Welder (Gas & Electric)-02

COPA- 14

Eligibility Criteria NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have ITI Pass in respective Trade (NCVT/SCVT) (Regular Mode).

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection process and other updates for the post.

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: