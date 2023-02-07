NHPC Recruitment 2023 For Apprentice Posts @nhpcindia.com, Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Baira Siul Power Station, NHPC Limited (A Mini Ratna Category-1, Government of india Enterprise) has invited online application for the Apprentice posts in various trades including Electrician/Fitter/Machanic (Motor Vehicle)/Turner/Welder (Gas & Electric) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 February 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including ITI Pass in respective Trade
(NCVT/SCVT) (Regular Mode) can apply for these posts. Selection of candidates will be made on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade, performance in the Personal Interview and successful verification of their documents.
Important Date NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 February 2023
Vacancy Details NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Electrician-20
Fitter-08
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)-02
Turner-01
Machinist-01
Welder (Gas & Electric)-02
COPA- 14
Eligibility Criteria NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have ITI Pass in respective Trade (NCVT/SCVT) (Regular Mode).
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection process and other updates for the post.
NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
- The eligible candidates are required to register themselves on Apprenticeship portal at www.apprenticeship.gov.in and apply through the portal.
- The Registration number, generated in the portal should be mentioned in the relevant column of Apprenticeship Application Form of Baira Siul Power Station.
- ou are advised to take print out of Apprenticeship Application form and send along with Passport size photograph, all the self-attested certificates of Educational qualification, ITI Mark sheets & certificates, Domicile certificate, Caste Certificate, copy of Adhaar card, PAN card etc. to the the address mentioned in the notification by Speed Post/Registered Post/ by Hand till 15 February 2023.