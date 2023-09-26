NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2023: Apply For 51 Various Posts Online

NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2023: NHPC Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I Public Sector Undertaking, is inviting applications for 01 Year Apprenticeship Training in various ITI Trades through NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023. Candidates may apply for the 51 posts advertised in NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 till October 4, 2023.

NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2023: NHPC(National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, invites applications for 01 year Apprenticeship Training in various ITI Trades.

The roles are of Draughtsman (Civil) & Draughtsman (Mechanical), Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Secretarial Assistant and Stenographer (Hindi). There are a total of 51 posts and the last date of application is October 4 2023. Interested candidates can read the notification and apply for the post on the website: apprenticeshipindia.org.

NHPC apprentice trainee recruitment 2023:

The NHPC will choose Apprentice Trainees based on their performance in ITI. Selected candidates will receive one year of apprenticeship training. The NHPC Apprentice Notification and NHPC India Jobs Apply Online link is available at nhpcindia.com.

Candidates who have previously completed Apprenticeship Training should not apply. Candidates must confirm their eligibility, such as qualification, age limit, and experience, before applying for these positions.Selected applicants will be appointed in Haryana.

A brief overview of the NHPC apprentice trainee recruitment 2023 is given below:

Post name Draughtsman (Civil) & Draughtsman (Mechanical), Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Secretarial Assistant and Stenographer (Hindi) Organization name NHPC(National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) Limited Advertisement number NH/CO/Rectt./02/2023/3232 Vacancies 51 Category Government Jobs Last date of application October 4 2023 Job location Haryana Mode of application Online Selection process ITI results Official Website nhpcindia.com

NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the NHPC apprentice trainee recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 51 vacancies announced under NHPC apprentice trainee recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of NHPC apprentice trainee recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

NHPC apprentice trainee recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 51 vacancies available for various positions. Given below are the details of the various vacancies.

Name of Post No of Vacancies Computer Operating & Programming Assistant (COPA) 25 Secretarial Assistant 13 Stenographer (Hindi) 8 Draftsman (Civil) 4 Draftsman (Mechanical) 1 Total 51

How to Apply for NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply for NHPC Apprenticeship Jobs 2023 by following the steps below:

Go to: apprenticeshipindia.org to access the apprenticeship portal.

Click on the register option and fill out the necessary information such as E-Mail ID, Name, Mobile Number, and so on.

Click the login button and enter the application ID that was generated.

Fill out the application form completely and save it now.

After uploading all of the essential information and thoroughly validating it, submit the NHPC Draughtsman Recruitment 2023 Application form.

Print the application form for future use.

What are the application fees for NHPC Apprentice Trainee Application 2023?

There are no fees required to fill up the NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment application form.

Eligibility Criteria for NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2023:

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit 18 – 25 years Educational Qualification 10th + ITI Passed (Result awaited candidates should not apply)

Passed out ITI in the year 2019 and after

What is the selection process for a NHPC Apprentice Trainee?

Apprentice Trainees will be chosen based on their performance in ITI. The list of selected trainees will be published in the official website's career section. Contract information will be automatically sent to their registered email address. Candidates must ACCEPT the offer in their e-mail and SIGN the contract on the website.

What is the stipend of a NHPC Apprentice Trainee?

Stipends will be provided to applicants selected for Draughtsman and other positions under NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 based on the Apprenticeship Act of 1961 for a period of one year.