NHSRCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for JE, AM, Jr Manager Posts at nhsrcl.in

NHSRCL Recruitment 2023: National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited is hiring candidates for Technician, Junior Engineer (S&T), Assistant Manager and Junior Manager. Candidates can check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

NHSRCL Recruitment 2023: National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) issued a notice regarding recruitment to the post of Technician, Junior Engineer (S&T), Assistant Manager and Junior Manager. Candidates can apply online on the official website from May 2 to May 31 2023 at nhsrcl.in.

The candidates can check more details on NHSRCL Vacancy 2023 such as eligibility, vacancy details, important dates and other important information below:

NHSRCL Notification Download

NHSRCL Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 May 2023

Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2023

NHSRCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Section: ‘A’ – Regular (Non-Executive Category Posts)

Technician (S&T) - 8 Posts

Junior Engineer (S&T) - 8 Posts

Section: ‘B’ – Contractual (Executive Category Posts) - on contract basis initially for a period of 3 years extendable by another 2 years as per decision of NHSRCL

Assistant Manager (Civil) - 11

Assistant Manager (Planning) - 2

Assistant Manager (Human Resource) - 2

Junior Manager (Civil) - 12

Junior Manager (Electrical) - 21

NHSRCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technician (S&T) - ITI in Electrical/ Electronics/ Computer Operator OR Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics & Communications/ Electronics/ Computer/ Information Technology Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with a minimum of Four years post qualification relevant work experience as mentioned in the job description.

Junior Engineer (S&T)- Diploma/B.E./B. Tech in Electronics & Communications/ Electronics/ Computer/ Information Technology Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with minimum Four years post qualification relevant work experience as mentioned in the job description.

Assistant Manager (Civil) - Diploma/B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Four years post qualification relevant work experience as mentioned in the job description.

Assistant Manager (Planning) - Diploma/B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Four years post qualification relevant work experience as mentioned in the job description.

Assistant Manager (Human Resource) - Graduate in any discipline from recognised university and MBA (HR)/MSW/ Masters in Human Resource Management/ Public Administration from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with minimum Four years post qualification relevant work experience as mentioned in the job description.

Junior Manager (Civil) - Diploma/B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Two years post qualification relevant work experience as mentioned in the job description.

Junior Manager (Electrical) - Diploma/B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Two years post qualification relevant work experience as mentioned in the job description.

Selection Process for NHSRCL Recruitment 2023



The selection will be done on the basis of a three-stage process – Computer Based Test (CBT), Personal Interview followed by Medical Examination.

How to apply for NHSRCL Recruitment 2023

Candidates are required to apply online through the official website www.nhsrcl.in within the stipulated time.