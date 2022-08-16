NIA MHA Recruitment 2022 for Section Officer, Assistant and Other Posts on All India Basis

NIA MHA Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Investigation Agency (NIA) has vacant posts for Section Officer/Office Superintendent (SO/OS), Assistant, Accountant, Stenographer Grade 1 and Upper Division Clerk (UDC). Check Details Below.

NIA MHA Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Investigation Agency (NIA) is offering jobs for the post of Section Officer/Office Superintendent (SO/OS), Assistant, Accountant, Stenographer Grade 1 and Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

Only eligible officers can apply for this job opportunity. As per the notification, it is requested that this notification kindly be circulated among all departments/institutions/officers under and host the official website.

So, interested officers can submit their filled-in application not less than 1 month from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper. NIA has published this notification in the employment newspaper dated 13 August 2022.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

MHA NIA Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Section Officer/Office Superintendent (SO/OS) 3 Assistant 9 Accountant 1 Stenographer Grade 1 23 UDC 12

MHA NIA Salary Details

Section Officer/Office Superintendent (SO/OS) - Rs. 44900 to 142400

Assistant - Rs. 35400 to 122400

Accountant - Rs. 35400 to 122400

Stenographer Grade 1 - Rs. 35400 to 122400

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - Rs. 25500 to 81000

How to Apply for MHA Recruitment 2022 ?

The nomination of eligible officers along with Biodata, photocopies of APAR Dossier, Department Enquiry/Vigilance Clearance Certificate/Integrity Certificate/the details of Major/Minor penalties impost on the official during the last 10 days may be forwarded to the ‘SP (Adm), NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003’ through proper channel at the earliest and in case not later than 1 month from the date of publication of this advertisement in the ‘Employment Newspaper’.

MHA Notification 2022