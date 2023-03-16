NIC Scientist B Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics and Exam Pattern Download PDF

NIC Scientist B 2023 Syllabus for Scientist-B & Scientific Officer/Engineer-SB and Scientific/Technical Assistant-A shall include Generic (Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning Capabilities, Quantitative and Qualitative Abilities, General Aptitude) and Technical (Computer Science).

NIC Scientist B Syllabus 2023: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is inviting online applications from the eligible candidates for filling up 598 vacancies of Scientist B, Scientific Officer/Engineer – SB & Scientific/Technical Assistant - A. The online registration for NIC Scientist B 2023 is open till 4th April 2023. Interested candidates should begin their preparation for the NIC Scientist B 2023 Written Exam to qualify for the posts.

In this article, we have discussed the syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme etc for the NIC Scientist B, Scientific Officer/Engineer – SB & Scientific/Technical Assistant.

NIC Scientist B Selection Process 2023

NEILIT has announced the detailed NIC selection process for Technical Assistant, Scientist Officer/Engineer and Scientist/Technical Assistant. Candidates have to qualify for each phase of the selection process prescribed for a specific post to get a final appointment. Selection will be done through a written examination and interview for Scientist B and Scientific Officer / Engineer-SB Posts and only through written examination for Scientific/Technical Assistant - A Post.

Scientist-B & Scientific Officer/Engineer-SB Selection Process

The selection process for Scientist-B & Scientific Officer/Engineer-SB will have two rounds,

Written Exam

Interview

Only the shortlisted candidates (based on merit position and reservation policy etc.), who have qualified the written examination shall be called for an interview.

The final selection of eligible candidates for appointment will be based on the combined performance of the candidates both in the written examination and in the interview. The weight age of marks for written examination and interview will be in the ratio 85:15. It is mandatory to appear in the interview for selection.

Check the phase-wise weightage in the table below:

Phase of the Selection Process Total Weightage Written Exam 85% Interview 15%

Scientific/Technical Assistant-A Selection Process

Candidates for the post of Scientific/Technical Assistant A shall be selected through the:

Written Exam

The final selection of eligible candidates for appointment will be based on the merit position (based on the reservation policy) arrived from the performance of the candidates in the written examination.

NIC Scientist B Recruitment 2023: What After Written Exam?

For Scientist B & Scientific Officer/Engineer SB posts

The candidates who are shortlisted for the interview round will be informed of the date and venue via SMS or email id by NIELIT. The verification of requisite documents will be done at the time of the interview. Candidate will be interviewed only after production of original documents for verification.

During the interview round, the candidates have to bring the following documents:

Interview Call Letter released for Scientist-B & Scientific Officer/Engineer-SB

Self-attested copies of the testimonials along with their original

NOC from their employer

For Scientific/Technical Assistant A post

The document verification will be conducted only for candidates who successfully qualify for the written exam of Scientific/Technical Assistant-A. In this round, the competent authorities will cross-verify the original documents of the candidates. Those whose documents are found to be genuine shall be only considered for provisional allotment.

NIC Scientist B Exam Pattern 2023

NEILIT has announced a common written exam pattern for all three posts. The selection of candidates for the post of Scientist-B and Scientific Officer/Engineer- SB is subject to a candidate’s performance in the written exam and interview rounds.

Candidates preparing for either of the categories should go through the NIC Scientist B exam pattern to know about the relevant subjects, weightage, marking scheme and duration.

The examination will be conducted in the online mode

The questions asked in the exam will be MCQ format

The language of the question paper for NIC Scientist B exam will be only English

Section Weightage Total Questions Duration Generic (Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning Capabilities, Quantitative and Qualitative Abilities, General Aptitude) 35% 42 3 hours Technical (Computer Science) 65% 78 Total 100% 120 3 hours

Negative Marking: For each correct answer a candidate will get 1 mark. Also, a negative marking equal to 0.25 mark is applicable for wrong answers.

Minimum Qualifying Marks (Category-wise) are 50% for General/EWS, 40% for OBC, and 30% for the SC/ST/PWD categories

NIC Scientist B Syllabus 2023

Below, candidates can find the detailed syllabus for the post of Scientist B and Scientific Officer / Engineer-SB and Scientific/Technical Assistant A. The question paper will consists of 65% questions from Technical Area and 35% questions from Generic Area.

Syllabus for the post of Scientist B

Section NIC Scientist B Syllabus Generic Logical Reasoning Analytical Reasoning Capabilities Quantitative and Qualitative Abilities General Aptitude Technical (Computer Science) Probability, Statistics and Combinatorics Digital Logic Computer Organization and Architecture Electrical Engineering Analog and Digital Communication Programming and Data Structures Algorithms Compiler Design Operating System Databases Information Systems and Software Engineering Computer Networks Web Technologies Cyber Security and Emerging Technologies Cloud Technologies

Syllabus for the post of NIC Scientific Officer / Engineer SB and Scientific/Technical Assistant A

Section NIC Scientific Officer / Engineer-SB and Scientific/Technical Assistant-A Syllabus Generic Logical Reasoning Analytical Reasoning Capabilities Quantitative and Qualitative Abilities General Aptitude Technical (Computer Science) Probability and Statistics Digital Computer Principles Computer Organization and Architecture Object Oriented Programming Algorithms Databases System Software Information Systems and Software Engineering Computer Networks: Web Technologies

To Download PDF for NIC Scientist B Syllabus, Click Here