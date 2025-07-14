Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Out, Direct Link to Download Administrative Officer Call Letter Link at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

The NICL AO  Admit Card 2025 is out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in on July 12, 2025. The NICL AO  exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025. A direct download to the call letter is provided here. Check details here.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 14, 2025, 17:11 IST
NICAL AO Admit Card 2025 OUT
NICAL AO Admit Card 2025 OUT

NICL AO Admit Card 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, on July 12, 2025 and the candidate will be able to download the NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025 till the date of examination, i.e., July 20, 2025.

Candidates who have successfully applied for 266 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies can now download their admit cards from the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, after providing their registration number and password. The NICL AO Prelims Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID.

NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The National Insurance Company Limited has activated the direct download to the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. A direct link is provided below to download the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the NICL AO Admit Card 2025.

NICL AO  Admit Card 2025

Active Link

NICL AO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The NICL Administrative Officer Link has been active at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates can download their call letter till July 20, 2025. Check the table below for NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Name of Organisation

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)

Post Name

Administrative Officer (Scale I)

Total Vacancies

266

Admit Card Release Date

July 12, 2025

Exam Date

July 20, 2025 (Single-day exam)

Selection Process

Online Test 

Interview

Official Website

nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

Admit Card Status

Released (Download now)

How to Download the NICL AO Admit Card 2025?

The NICL AO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the official website link provided above or following the simple steps listed below

Visit the Official Website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment button
Now click on the call letter button of Administrative Officer
Enter the details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
Verify all details and download the admit card. Take a printout for exam day.

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News