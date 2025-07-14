NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Out, Direct Link to Download Administrative Officer Call Letter Link at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

NICL AO Admit Card 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, on July 12, 2025 and the candidate will be able to download the NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025 till the date of examination, i.e., July 20, 2025.

Candidates who have successfully applied for 266 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies can now download their admit cards from the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, after providing their registration number and password. The NICL AO Prelims Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID.

NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The National Insurance Company Limited has activated the direct download to the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. A direct link is provided below to download the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the NICL AO Admit Card 2025.