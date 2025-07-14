NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Out, Direct Link to Download Administrative Officer Call Letter Link at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

NICL AO Admit Card 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, on July 12, 2025 and the candidate will be able to download the NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025 till the date of examination, i.e., July 20, 2025.
Candidates who have successfully applied for 266 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies can now download their admit cards from the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, after providing their registration number and password. The NICL AO Prelims Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID.
NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The National Insurance Company Limited has activated the direct download to the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. A direct link is provided below to download the NICL AO Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the NICL AO Admit Card 2025.
NICL AO Admit Card 2025
NICL AO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The NICL Administrative Officer Link has been active at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates can download their call letter till July 20, 2025. Check the table below for NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Particulars
Details
Name of Organisation
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)
Post Name
Administrative Officer (Scale I)
Total Vacancies
266
Admit Card Release Date
July 12, 2025
Exam Date
July 20, 2025 (Single-day exam)
Selection Process
Online Test
Interview
Official Website
nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
Admit Card Status
Released (Download now)
How to Download the NICL AO Admit Card 2025?
The NICL AO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the official website link provided above or following the simple steps listed below
Visit the Official Website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment button
Now click on the call letter button of Administrative Officer
Enter the details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
Verify all details and download the admit card. Take a printout for exam day.
