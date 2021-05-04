NID Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Assistant, Officer and Other Posts

NID Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Institute of Design (NID) has published a notification for the post of Senior Superintendent, Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO), Senior Assistant Librarian, Superintendent, Design Instructor, Technical Instructor, Senior Assistant, Senior Library Assistant, Supervisor, Technical Assistant, Account Assistant on its website - nidh.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline for NID Recruitment 2021 on or before 19 July 2021.

Important Date

Last Date for submission of Application: 19 July 2021

NID Haryana Vacancy Details

Senior Superintendent - 2

Assistant Administrative Officer - 4

Senior Assistant Librarian - 1

Superintendent - 3 Design Instructor - 2

Technical Instructor - 2

Senior Assistant - 1

Senior Library Assistant - 1

Sr. Assistant (Admn/ Studio) - 3

Supervisor (Electrical) - 1

Technical Assistant - 2

Assistant (Account/ Admin/ Lib) - 5

Eligibility Criteria for NID Haryana Assistant and Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Superintendent - Bachelor Degree in Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University. Working knowledge in computer

Assistant Administrative Officer - Bachelor Degree from a recognized University. Working knowledge in computer

Senior Assistant Librarian - Bachelor Degree in Library Science/ Information Science from a recognized University. Experience in Library Automation and Administration Experience. Five years’ service as Assistant Librarian in a recognized Institution in the grade pay of Rs. 4,200 or equivalent. Experience in Library Administration.

Superintendent - Bachelor Degree from a recognized University. Working knowledge in computer

Design Instructor - 3 years Diploma in relevant discipline/area/ subject from a recognized institution. Four years post qualification in the relevant industry/educational institution, or A Degree in relevant area/ subject from a recognized Institution with two years post qualification experience in the relevant industry/ institution

Technical Instructor - 3 years Diploma in relevant discipline/area/ subject from a recognized institution. Four years post qualification in the relevant industry/educational institution, or A Degree in relevant area/ subject from a recognized Institution with two years post qualification experience in the relevant industry/ institutio

Senior Assistant - Bachelor Degree in Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University. Working knowledge in computer

Senior Library Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or equivalent from a recognized University

Sr. Assistant (Admn/ Studio) - Bachelor Degree from a recognized University. Working knowledge in computer

Supervisor (Electrical) - SSC with ITI electrical trade from a recognised institution. Minimum four years post qualification in erection, running, maintenance of electrical appliances and installations including UG cables. Should possess Electrical supervisory /Wiremen license issued by competent Authority. Or A Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised institution with 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field. Should possess Electrical Supervisory/Wiremen license issued by Competent Authority

Technical Assistant - SSC with ITI in relevant trade from a recognized institution. Minimum Four years post qualification in the industry in the relevant field. Or a Diploma in relevant engineering field from a recognized institution with two years post qualification experience in industry in the relevant field

Assistant (Account/ Admin/ Lib) - Bachelor Degree from a recognized University/Institution and Computer Knowledge

Age Limit:

Senior Superintendent - Max 35

Assistant Administrative Officer - Max 35

Senior Assistant Librarian - Max 35

Superintendent - Max 35

Design Instructor - Max 35

Technical Instructor - Max 35

Senior Assistant -Max 35

Senior Library Assistant - Max 30

Sr. Assistant (Admn/ Studio) - Max 30

Supervisor (Electrical) - Max 30

Technical Assistant - Max 30

Assistant (Account/ Admin/ Lib) - Max 25

How to Apply for NID Haryana Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should fill up the application in the prescribed format and attach copies of all educational qualifications, experience, Salary certificate, Vigilance Clearance, No Objection Certificate etc.., paste passport size photograph, sign the application and forward the application in an envelope to “Chief Administrative Officer National Institute of Design, Haryana Transit Camp at Poly Technic Building Vill- UMRI, Dist.- Kuruskhetra-136131” on or before 19 July 2021.

Application Fee:

SC, ST, PwD and Women candidates - No Fee

Other - Rs. Rs. 500/- in the form of Demand Draft from any scheduled bank in favor of “National Institute of Design Kurukshetra” payable at Kurukshetra

NID Haryana Notification Download