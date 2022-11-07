NIDMP Recruitment 2022 For AO, Account Officer & Others: Check Salary And How To Apply

NID Madhya Pradesh has invited online application for the Account Officer & Others on its official website. Check NID Madhya Pradesh recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has published job notification in the Employment News (05 November-11 November 2022) 2022 for various posts including Deputy Registrar, Administrative Officer, Senior Accounts Officer, Senior Assistant Librarian, Assistant Administrative Officer and Others. Interested applicants can apply for these posts on or before 30 November 2022.

In a bid to apply for NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational including

Important Date NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 30 November 2022

Vacancy Details NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Deputy Registrar-01

Administrative Officer-01

Senior Accounts Officer-01

Senior Assistant Librarian-01

Assistant Administrative Officer-01

Superintendent-01

Eligibility Criteria NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Deputy Registrar-Graduate Degree in any discipline with adequate experience in the concerned fields.

Administrative Officer-Graduate Degree in any discipline with adequate experience in the concerned fields.

Candidates are required to check the notification link for details of the Essential/Desirable educational qualification/Experience/Age Limit/Salary and others uipdate for the above posts.

How To Download NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

First of all you will have to to to official website of National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh - https://www.nidmp.ac.in/ After that, you will have to go to the Careers Section available on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification. You are advised to download and save the NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for your future reference.

Click Here For NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification





How To Apply NIDMP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

candidates will have to apply for these posts in online mode with the official website www.nidmp.ac.in on or before 30.11.2022 upto 11.59 p.m.