NIELIT Recruitment 2021 for Computer Operator and DEO Posts, Download Notice @nielit.gov.in/chandigarh

NIELIT Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Computer Operator in Punjab on its website -nielit.gov.in/chandigarh. Eligible and interested candidates can attend interview on 22 June 2021.

NIELIT Notification Download

Important Date:

Walk-in-Interview Date - 22 June 2021

NIELIT Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator - 20 at NIELIT Chandigarh Centre at Ropar Computer Operator - 4 (2 at Patiala & 2 at SBS Nagar)

Eligibility Criteria for NIELIT DEO and Computer Operator Posts

Educational Qualification:

Data Entry Operator - Minimum class 12 Pass and should be knowing data entry in both English and Punjabi Language Computer Operator - Minimum Graduate degree from a recognized University with 1 year course in computer / IT from a recognized University / board / institution.

Age Limit:

35 years for both

Salary

NIELIT DEO Salary - Rs. 11,000 per month. NIELIT Computer Operator Salary -Rs. 12,000/-

How to Apply for NIELIT DEO and Computer Operator Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates are required to report at National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Chandigarh Birla Farms, Bada Phull, Rupnagar(Ropar) – 140001, Punjab between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm on 22 June 2021.

Candidates are required to attach self attested copies of the following documents/certificates with their Application form at the time of typing test/walk-ininterview :

Prescribed Application Fee in the shape of a Bank Draft/Pay Order payable at Rupnagar(Ropar), Punjab.

SC/ST or PWD certificate, if applicable.

Matriculation/10th Class certificate showing Date of Birth.

Degree/Certificates of essential qualification which makes him/her eligible for applying for the post applied.

Degree certificate of higher educational qualification, if any.

Requisite post qualification experience certificate(s) clearly mentioning the starting and ending dates of employment, which makes him/her eligible for applying for the post.

A copy of PAN Card. H

A copy of Aadhaar Card.

A copy of first page of bank passbook where his/her name, address and bank particulars are printed.

Application Fee:

SC, ST, Person with disability(PWD) & Women - Rs 250/-

All Other Categories - Rs 500/-