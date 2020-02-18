NII Recruitment 2020: 29 Vacancies for Technician, Tradesman & Other Posts, Apply by 12 March

NII Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Immunology (NII) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technician, Tradesman & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 March 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application for NII Recruitment 2020: 12 March 2020
NII Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Technical Officer-I– 5 Posts
- Technician- I – 3 Posts
- Technician- II – 2 Posts
- Tradesman (Plumber) – 1 Post
- Management Assistant– 7 Posts
- Junior Assistant- II– 1 Post
- Skilled Work Assistant– 5 Posts
NII Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Technical Officer-I– Candidates should have an M.Sc. Degree or equivalent qualification with one year of experience OR B.Sc.degree with five years of experience.
- Technician- I – Candidates should have done Matric with Science plus 2 years full-time Diploma in Medical Lab Technology course and three years experience.
- Technician- II – Candidates should have done Matric with ITI certificate in Electrical Trade with three years relevant experience.
- Tradesman (Plumber) – Candidates should have an ITI Certificate in Plumbing Trade with 1-year experience OR VII th with minimum 10 years experience.
- Management Assistant– Graduate with minimum of 3 years experience.
- Junior Assistant- II– Graduate with minimum of 3 years experience.
- Skilled Work Assistant– Matric OR equivalent.
NII Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – Between 18 to 30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
NII Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
Official Website
NII Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts on or before 12 March 2020.
