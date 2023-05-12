NILD Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 76 Clerk/Typist/Supervisor & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

NILD has invited online applications for the 76 Clerk/Typist/Supervisor & Other Posts on its official website. Check NILD Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NILD Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) has released job notification in the Employment News (06 -12 May) 2023 for 76 different posts including Clerk/Typist/Supervisor/Vocational Instructor/Orientation Mobility Instructor/Accountant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 05, 2023.

These positions are available under the various Composite Regional Centres-(CRCs) in Patna, Tripura, Naharlagun & Nagaland purely on contract basis.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Graduate/B. Sc. (S. & Hg.)/B. Sc. (S. & Hg.)/M. Phil with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details NILD Recruitment 2023 :

No. RECRUIT-CONTRACT/2023/ESTT./NILD/127

Important Date NILD Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: June 05, 2023.

Vacancy Details NILD Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Director-04

Assistant Professor (PMR)-04

Assistant Professor (Speech)-04

Assistant Professor (Clinical Psychology)-04

Assistant Professor (Special Education)-04

Assistant Professor (Special Education)-04

Lecturer (Physiotherapy)-04

Lecturer (Occupational Therapy)-04

Administrative Officer-04

Rehabilitation Officer-04

Prosthetist & Orthotist-04

Accountant-04

Special Educator-04

Orientation Mobility Instructor-04

Vocational Instructor-04

Assistant-04

Clinical Assistant (Speech Therapist)-04

Clinical Assistant (Developmental Therapist)-04

Workshop Supervisor-04

Clerk/Typist-04

NILD Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) Post Name Clerk/Typist/Supervisor Vacancies 76 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Advt no. No. RECRUIT-CONTRACT/2023/ESTT./NILD/127 Last Date for Online Application June 05, 2023 Mode of Apply Online

Eligibility Criteria NILD Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Director-Post Graduate Degree in Special Education or any other discipline from a recognized

University/Institution with 55% marks or equivalent grade with 10 years experience of

research or rehabilitation or administration in he field of Disability.

Assistant Professor (PMR)-MBBS

PG Degree/Diploma in PMR/ Pediatrics recognized by MCI/RCI.

Registration with MCI

Minimum 2 years experience in teaching or research in related field.

Assistant Professor (Speech)-

i. Post Graduate Degree (Full Time Course) Speech & Hearing (Recognized by RCI).

ii. Registration with RCI.

iii. Minimum 5 years experience in teaching/research in related fields.

Assistant Professor (Clinical Psychology)-i. M. Phil in Clinical or Rehabilitation Psychology (Full Time Course) (Recognized by RCI).

ii. Registration with RCI

iii. Minimum 5 years experience in teaching/research in related fields.

Assistant Professor (Special Education)-i. Master Degree with M.Ed. (Special Education)

(Full Time Course) in any category recognized by RCI.

ii. Registration with RCI

iii. Minimum 5 years experience in teaching/research in related fields.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NILD Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply NILD Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their duly completed application form in the prescribed format along with self attested photocopies of relevant enclosures in respect of qualifications, age proof, category, experience, last pay drawn, etc. to the address-Director, National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan), B.T. Road, Bon-Hooghly, Kolkata-700090 on or before June 05, 2023.