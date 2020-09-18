NIRDPR Exam for Young Fellow and Other Posts on 21 September 2020, Check List of Candidates Selected for Online Test @nird.ord.in

NIRDPR Exam Date 2020: National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) has released dates of Online Written Examination for the post of State Programme Coordinator, Young Fellow and Cluster Level Resource Person. As per the notice released by NIRDPR, the exam is scheduled to be held on 21 September 2020 (September) from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

The institute has also released the list of the shortlisted candidates for the online exam. A total of 45 candidates are shortlisted for State Programme Coordinator, 5873 for Young Fellow and 21 for Cluster Level Resource Person.

According to the notice, “For appearing in NIRDPR Written Exam, the shortlisted candidates have to remain online from at least 15 minutes before the start of the examination on the above-mentioned date. They will receive a question paper from NIRD&PR on their respective e-mail addresses 10 minutes before the start of the examination. Online written examination will be of objective type & for one hour (60 minutes) duration. Question paper (PDF format) will be sent 10 minutes before the examination time through NIRDPR email, to the registered emails of the candidates. Candidates need to write the answers (a/b/c/d) in a separate sheet, for which format will be emailed along with question paper. On completion of the online written examination, candidates will have to send back the computer typed (in PDF format) or an clear image/scan copy of the handwritten answer sheet, through their registered email only. For this purpose, additional 10 minutes will be given on completion of one-hour examination. Any e-mail containing answer sheet received after the scheduled time will not be considered for evaluation.”

Selected candidates in the exam shall be called for personal test (interview). The date of the interview will be intimated to the candidates through e-mail.

NIDPR has invited applications for recruitment of 10 State Programme Coordinators, 250 Young Fellows and 250 Cluster Level Resource Persons to work in the identified 250 clusters across all States and UTs.

NIRDPR Exam Date 2020 Notification PDF

