NIT AP Recruitment 2021 for JE, Jr Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @nitandhra.ac.in

Created On: Jun 15, 2021 11:50 IST
NIT AP Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh (NIT Andhra Pradesh) has published a notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Jr. Assistant, Registrar, Librarian, SAS Officer, SAS Assistant, Technician and Senior Technician. Eligible and interested candidates apply for NIT Non Teaching Recruitment on or before 10 July 2021 on nitandhra.ac.in.

NIT AP Notification Download

NIT AP Online Application

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 10 July 2021

Last date for receipt of PDF printout of the online application along with all relevant documents - 19 July 2021

 NIT AP Vacancy Details

  • Registrar -01
  • Librarian – 01
  • SAS Officer -01
  • SAS Assistant – 01
  • Junior Engineer – 02
  • Technician -04
  • Senior Technician – 01
  • Junior Assistant – 04

Eligibility Criteria for NIT AP JE, Jr Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • SAS Assistant – B.P. Ed
  • Junior Engineer – B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Electrical and Diploma
  • Technician -12th with Science or 12th with ITI or 19th with ITI or Diploma
  • Junior Assistant – 12th passed with typing speed of 35 wpm

Age Limit:

  • SAS Officer – 35 years
  • Junior Engineer – 30 years
  • Technician- 27 years
  • Senior Technician 33 years
  • Junior Assistant- 27 years

How to Apply for NIT AP Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online on or before 10 July 2021. The PDF printout of the online application along with all relevant documents should be sent in a sealed envelope marked as “Application for the Non-Teaching Staff post of …………………….. at NIT Andhra Pradesh” to the address The Director, National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh, Kadakatla, Tadepalligudem - 534101, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, India through Speed Post/ Registered Post only so as to reach on or before 19 July 2021.

Job Summary
Last Date of SubmissionJul 10, 2021
CityTadepalligudem
StateAndhra Pradesh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Senior Secondary, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
