NIT AP Recruitment 2021 for JE, Jr Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @nitandhra.ac.in

NIT AP Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh (NIT Andhra Pradesh) has published a notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Jr. Assistant, Registrar, Librarian, SAS Officer, SAS Assistant, Technician and Senior Technician. Eligible and interested candidates apply for NIT Non Teaching Recruitment on or before 10 July 2021 on nitandhra.ac.in.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 10 July 2021
Last date for receipt of PDF printout of the online application along with all relevant documents - 19 July 2021
NIT AP Vacancy Details
- Registrar -01
- Librarian – 01
- SAS Officer -01
- SAS Assistant – 01
- Junior Engineer – 02
- Technician -04
- Senior Technician – 01
- Junior Assistant – 04
Eligibility Criteria for NIT AP JE, Jr Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- SAS Assistant – B.P. Ed
- Junior Engineer – B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Electrical and Diploma
- Technician -12th with Science or 12th with ITI or 19th with ITI or Diploma
- Junior Assistant – 12th passed with typing speed of 35 wpm
Age Limit:
- SAS Officer – 35 years
- Junior Engineer – 30 years
- Technician- 27 years
- Senior Technician 33 years
- Junior Assistant- 27 years
How to Apply for NIT AP Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply online on or before 10 July 2021. The PDF printout of the online application along with all relevant documents should be sent in a sealed envelope marked as “Application for the Non-Teaching Staff post of …………………….. at NIT Andhra Pradesh” to the address The Director, National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh, Kadakatla, Tadepalligudem - 534101, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, India through Speed Post/ Registered Post only so as to reach on or before 19 July 2021.