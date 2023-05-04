NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023 For 137 Faculty Posts: Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut has recently issued a short notification for the recruitment of 137 Faculty Posts on its official website. Online applications are invited for a total of 137 posts available in various disciplines including Architecture, Engineering, Management, and Science of the Institute. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 15, 2023.
Notification Details NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023:
Advertisement No.: P1/456/FR/2023
Important Date NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 15, 2023. You can apply online with the official website http://www.nitc.ac.in after following the steps given on notification.
Vacancy Details NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023:
Total Posts: 137
Faculty positions are currently available in the following teaching Departments/Schools including-
1. Architecture and Planning
2. Biotechnology
3. Chemical Engineering
4. Civil Engineering
5. Computer Science and Engineering
6. Electrical Engineering
7. Electronics and Communication Engineering
8. Management Studies
9. Material Science and Engineering (only for the posts of Associate Professor – Pay
Level 13A2 and Assistant Professor – Pay Level 12)
10. Mathematics
11. Mechanical Engineering
12. Physics
Eligibility Criteria NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
How To Apply NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website http://www.nitc.ac.in/fr2023/
- Click on the “Recruitment Portal” link given in the advertisement for faculty
positions.
- Register with your E-mail Id and mobile number and set your own password.
- Once you click the verification link, the login will be activated.
- Candidates can login with the registered Email Id and the password created to complete the submission of application and data sheet.
- Read the ‘Instructions’ given and follow the instructions and fill the application form.