NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023 For 137 Faculty Posts: Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

NIT Calicut has invited online applications for the 137 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check NIT Calicut Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details her

NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut has recently issued a short notification for the recruitment of 137 Faculty Posts on its official website. Online applications are invited for a total of 137 posts available in various disciplines including Architecture, Engineering, Management, and Science of the Institute. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 15, 2023.



Notification Details NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement No.: P1/456/FR/2023

Important Date NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 15, 2023. You can apply online with the official website http://www.nitc.ac.in after following the steps given on notification.



Vacancy Details NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Total Posts: 137

Faculty positions are currently available in the following teaching Departments/Schools including-

1. Architecture and Planning

2. Biotechnology

3. Chemical Engineering

4. Civil Engineering

5. Computer Science and Engineering

6. Electrical Engineering

7. Electronics and Communication Engineering

8. Management Studies

9. Material Science and Engineering (only for the posts of Associate Professor – Pay

Level 13A2 and Assistant Professor – Pay Level 12)

10. Mathematics

11. Mechanical Engineering

12. Physics



Eligibility Criteria NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Apply NIT Calicut Faculty Recruitment 2023: