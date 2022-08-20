NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 99 Faculty Post at nitkkr.ac.in, Check Eligibility

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra (NIT Kurukshetra) has published notification in the Employment News (20 August-26 August) 2022 for the 99 Assistant Professor Grade-I in various Departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before 05 September 2022.
Notification Details NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:
Advt.No.08/2022
Important Dates NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 September 2022
Vacancy Details NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:
Assistant Professor Grade-I : 99
SC-13
ST-08
OBC-25
EWS-17
UR-36
Eligibility Criteria NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:
Essential Qualification- Ph.D
Essential Requirements-Three years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching
and research experience in reputed academic Institute or Research and Development Labs or relevant industry.
Engineering Department: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. in relevant branch/discipline. Candidates having Ph.D. degree directly after graduation (B.E./B.Tech. etc.) from reputed Institutes/Universities will also be considered if other norms are fulfilled.
Science/Humanities and Social Sciences Department: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. and relevant discipline.
Department of Business Administration: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. in relevant discipline.
Department of Computer Applications: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. in relevant discipline.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
How to Apply NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website -www.nitkkr.ac.in on or before 05 September 2022 upto 11:59 p.m.