NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 99 Faculty Post at nitkkr.ac.in, Check Eligibility

NIT Kurukshetra has invited online application for the 99 Assistant Professor on its official website. Check NIT Kurukshetra recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra (NIT Kurukshetra) has published notification in the Employment News (20 August-26 August) 2022 for the 99 Assistant Professor Grade-I in various Departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before 05 September 2022.

Notification Details NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:

Advt.No.08/2022

Important Dates NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 September 2022

Vacancy Details NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Professor Grade-I : 99

SC-13

ST-08

OBC-25

EWS-17

UR-36

Eligibility Criteria NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:

Essential Qualification- Ph.D

Essential Requirements-Three years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching

and research experience in reputed academic Institute or Research and Development Labs or relevant industry.

Engineering Department: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. in relevant branch/discipline. Candidates having Ph.D. degree directly after graduation (B.E./B.Tech. etc.) from reputed Institutes/Universities will also be considered if other norms are fulfilled.

Science/Humanities and Social Sciences Department: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. and relevant discipline.

Department of Business Administration: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. in relevant discipline.

Department of Computer Applications: First class both at UG and PG level (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) with Ph.D. in relevant discipline.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website -www.nitkkr.ac.in on or before 05 September 2022 upto 11:59 p.m.