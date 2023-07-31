NIT Silchar Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 109 Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NIT Silchar Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: NIT Silchar has released the notification for the 109 Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (29 July-4 August) 2023 . You can check pdf, apply link and more.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Technology Silchar has invited online applications for the 109 Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (29 July-4 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 17 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate/Master with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Candidates should note that they will have to sent the hard copy of application form with the essential documents to the address mentioned in the notification.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply for these posts on or before 17 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Registrar-1

Librarian-1

Assistant Registrar -2

Technical Officer-1

Technical Assistant-23

Junior Engineer-6

SAS Assistant-2

Superintendent-7

Senior Technician-14

Senior Assistant-8

Stenographer-1

Technician-28

Junior Assistant-15

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation National Institute of Technology Silchar Posts Non-Teaching Number of Posts 109 Jobs Type Govt Jobs Application method Online Advt No. NITS/Estt/Advt/Non-Teaching/2023/01 Official Website http://www.nits.ac.in/

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Librarian-Master's Degree in Library Science/ lnformation Science/Documentation

with CGPA of 6.5 in 10 points scale or at least 60% marks or its equivalent grade of 'B' in the UGC seven point scale and a consistently good academic record set out in these Regulations.

Junior Engineer-First Class B.E. / B.Tech. in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized

University or Institute. OR

First Class Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering with excellent academic record

Stenographer-Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with minimum speed in

short hand 80 w.p.m. in Stenography.

Junior Assistant-Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing

speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility and educational qualification of the posts.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-06-2023)

Registrar-Not exceeding 56 years

Librarian-Not exceeding 56 years.

Assistant Registrar -Not exceeding 35 years.

Technical Officer-Not exceeding 35 years.

Technical Assistant-Not exceeding 30 years.

Junior Engineer-Not exceeding 30 years.

SAS Assistant-Not exceeding 30 years

Senior Technician-Not exceeding 33 years.

Stenographer-Not exceeding 27 years.

Junior Assistant-Not exceeding 27 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in the prescribed format of the application form which can be downloaded from NIT Silchar website (http://recruitment.nits.ac.in) and be sent through speed post/registered post to “The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Silchar, P.O. Silchar - 788 010, Assam” on or before 17 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News up to 1700 hours. Check the notification link for details in this regards.