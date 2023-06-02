NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Project Fellow Post @nitsri.ac.in: Check Eligibility

NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT Srinagar) has invited online applications for the CRS Project Fellow post to work on a CRS project titled “Nanoparticles as smart optical sensors: Development of green synthesis routes and Application in detection of pesticides at agriculture field.”
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 26, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the merit and as per the requirement of the project. The interview will be tentatively conducted in the month of July 2023 through online/hybrid mode.
You can check all the details about the recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others here.
NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: June 26, 2023
Interview Schedule (Tentatively): July 2023
NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Number of position available: 01 (Any one from below)
CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I
CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-I
CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II
CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-II
NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I: M.Sc Chemistry (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 55% marks in the concerned subject.
CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-I: After completion of 2 years as a CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I + at least one research paper in a reputed SCI journal + assessment of the student by a 3 member expert committee approved by the Centre-Director
CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II: Same as (CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I) + valid JEST/GATE/NET-JRF/Lectureship + Ph.D. registration of the student under the supervision of the PI at the University where PI’s institute is affiliated
CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-II: After completion of 2 years as a CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II + at least one research paper in a reputed SCI journal + assessment of the student by a 3 member expert committee approved by the Centre-Director
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Remuneration
CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I: ₹14,000 + HRA
CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-I: ₹16,000 + HRA
CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II: ₹31,000 + HRA
CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-II: ₹35,000 + HRA
NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023 PDF
NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format attached with the advertisement notification and a soft copy of application form, bio-data/CV
and scanned copy of certificates should be sent by email at jignesh@nitsri.ac.in.
Please mention the subject line of your email as: “Application for the Post of CRS Project Fellow”