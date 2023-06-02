NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Project Fellow Post @nitsri.ac.in: Check Eligibility

NIT Srinagar has invited online applications for the Project Fellow Post on its official website. Check NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT Srinagar) has invited online applications for the CRS Project Fellow post to work on a CRS project titled “Nanoparticles as smart optical sensors: Development of green synthesis routes and Application in detection of pesticides at agriculture field.”

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 26, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the merit and as per the requirement of the project. The interview will be tentatively conducted in the month of July 2023 through online/hybrid mode.

You can check all the details about the recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others here.





NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 26, 2023

Interview Schedule (Tentatively): July 2023





NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Number of position available: 01 (Any one from below)

CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I

CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-I

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II

CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-II



NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I: M.Sc Chemistry (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 55% marks in the concerned subject.

CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-I: After completion of 2 years as a CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I + at least one research paper in a reputed SCI journal + assessment of the student by a 3 member expert committee approved by the Centre-Director

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II: Same as (CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I) + valid JEST/GATE/NET-JRF/Lectureship + Ph.D. registration of the student under the supervision of the PI at the University where PI’s institute is affiliated

CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-II: After completion of 2 years as a CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II + at least one research paper in a reputed SCI journal + assessment of the student by a 3 member expert committee approved by the Centre-Director

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

CRS Project Fellow (Junior) -I: ₹14,000 + HRA

CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-I: ₹16,000 + HRA

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II: ₹31,000 + HRA

CRS Project Fellow (Senior)-II: ₹35,000 + HRA





NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023 PDF



NIT Srinagar Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format attached with the advertisement notification and a soft copy of application form, bio-data/CV

and scanned copy of certificates should be sent by email at jignesh@nitsri.ac.in.

Please mention the subject line of your email as: “Application for the Post of CRS Project Fellow”