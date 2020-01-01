NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts, Download Application Form Here

National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chennai Jobs Notification: NITTTR, Chennai has invited applications for Assistant Professor in Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Educational Management, Rural and Entrepreneurship Development disciplines posts. The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format latest by 31 January 2020 till 5.30 PM.

Notification details

Employment Notice No. NITTTR_Chennai/Rectt./Asst.Prof. Adv. No. 1/2019, dated 27.12.2019

Important Dates for NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

Release of Employment Notification No: 27 December 2019

Start Date of Submission of Offline Application: 27 December 2019

Last Date of Submission of Offline Application: 31 January 2020 till 5.30 PM

Vacancy Details of NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 04 Posts

Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering– 01 Post

Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering– 01 Post

Assistant Professor of Educational Management– 01 Post

Assistant Professor of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development – 01 Post

Eligibility Conditions for NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

• Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering– B.E./B. Tech./B.S./ and M.E./M. Tech./M.S./ or Integrated M. Tech. in Civil Engineering/ Transportation Engineering/ Infrastructural Engineering / Urban Planning Engineering/ Construction Management with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees. (See detailed qualification and job description here)

• Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering– B.E./B. Tech./B.S. in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology and M.E./ M. Tech./ M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees. (See detailed qualification and job description here)

• Assistant Professor of Educational Management– First class Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and Master’s Degree in Business Administration/ PGDM/C.A./ICWA/M.Com. with First Class or equivalent and two years of Professional experience after acquiring the Master’s degree. (See detailed qualification and job description here)

• Assistant Professor of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development – B.E./B. Tech./B.S. in any branch of Engineering / Technology and M.E./M. Tech./M.S./ or Integrated M. Tech in any branch of Engineering/Technology/MBA with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees. (See detailed qualification and job description here)

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

• For all posts – Maximum 35 years

• Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy)/PwD candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview being organized by the selection body.

Application Fee for NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

For UR/OBC / EWS Candidates– Rs.1000/-

For SC/ST/PwD/Women Candidates – Nil (Application Fee Exempted)

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft in favour of the “Director, NITTTR, Chennai” payable at Chennai. Application fee can also be paid online by transfer of the amount to the Bank Account given in the Official Notification of NITTTR, Chennai for Assistant Professor posts.

How to Apply for NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply to the posts through prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link given below and send the same along with other necessary documents to The Director, NITTTR, Taramani, Chennai 600 113, India. The last date for submission of application is 31 January 2020 till 5.30 PM. Overseas Citizens of India candidates can send their application on the official email id: recruitment@nitttrc.ac.in on or before the last date of application.

Advertisement Published for NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

Official Notification PDF for NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

Important Instructions for NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

Application Form for NITTTR, Chennai Recruitment 2020

Official Recruitment Portal

Qualification for Assistant Professor Civil Engineering

Qualification for Assistant Professor Computer Science and Engineering

Qualification for Assistant Professor Educational Management

Qualification for Assistant Professor Rural and Entrepreneurship Development