NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 (Postponed) @nmdc.co.in, Download Revised Admit Card

NMDC Limited has released the postponement of written exam for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee) on its official website-nmdc.co.in. Check Admit Card link here.

NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 Postponed : NMDC Limited has released a short notice regarding the postponement of written exam for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee). NMDC was to conduct the written test for the Field Attendant Post for BIOM, Kirandul and BIOM, Bacheli Complex on 5th June 2022.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Field Attendant exam can check the postponement notice available on the official website-nmdc.co.in.

According to the short notice released, the written exam will be conducted on 26 June 2022.

Short notice further says," This is for information of all concerned that the written test for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee) for BIOM, Kirandul and BIOM, Bacheli Complex scheduled on 05th June 2022 (Sunday) is postponed to 26th June 2022 (Sunday) due to administrative reasons. All concerned are requested to note the change of written test date."

Candidates can download the revised call letters from the official website. You can download the NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 Postponement Notice

Visit the official website of NMDC - nmdc.co.in and go to 'Careers' Section Click on the link ‘Test for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee) for BIOM, Kirandul and BIOM, Bacheli Complex scheduled on 5th June, 2022 to 26th June, 2022"’ You will be redirected to a new window. Dowload the save the postponement notice for future reference.

