NMDC Is Hiring For 130 Trade Apprentice Post @nmdc.co.in, Selection Based On Interview, Check Details

NMDC Limited (NMDC) has invited online application for the NMDC on its official website. Check NMDC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, has invited online applications for recruitment of 130 Trade Apprentice Post including welder, Machinist, Auto Electrician, Chemical Lab Asst., Blaster and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apper for walk-in-interview scheduled from 25 August 2022.



Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 10th Passed under 10+2 system with ITI in concerned trade can apply for these posts. Candidates will have to appear in the interview with the resume affixed with a recent passport size photo and other essential documents as mentioned in the notification.



Important Dates NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Date for Walk-in-interview: 25 to 30 August 2022.

Vacancy Details NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Mechaic Diesel-25

Fitter-20

Electrician-30

Welder (Gas and Electrical)-20

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)-20

Auto Eectrician-02

Machiist-05

Chemical Lab Assist.-02

Medical Lab Technician (Pathology and Radiology)-02

Mining Mate-02

Blaster-02

Eligibility Criteria NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Mechanic Diesel-ITI in Mechanic (Diesel)issued by National Council for Vocational Training

Fitter-ITI in Fitter issued by National Council for Vocational Training

Electrician-ITI in Electrician issued by National Council for Vocational Training

Welder (Gas and Electrical)-ITI in Welder(Gas and Electric )issued by Vocational Council for Vocational Training.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:





How to Apply NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear in the interiew to be conducted from 25 to 30 August 2022 in accordance with the post at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates will have to bring during the interview including the resume affixed with a recent passport size photo and other essential documents as mentioned in the notification.