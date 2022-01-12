North East Railway (NER) Recruitment 2022 for 323 Gateman Posts, Apply @ner.indianrailways.gov.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Created On: Jan 12, 2022 13:43 IST
North East Railway (NER) Recruitment 2022

North East Railway Recruitment 2022: North Eastern Railway (NER) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Gateman Posts. Ex-servicemen can apply for the NER Recruitment 2022 on or before 20 February 2022 on the NER website -ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

A total of 323 vacancies are available of which 188 are for Lucknow center and 135 for Izatnagar centre. More details are given below:

Important Date:

Online Registration Closing Date: 20 February 2022

North Eastern Railway Gateman Vacancy Details

Gateman - 323 Posts

  • Lucknow - 188
  • Izatnagar - 135

North Eastern Railway Gateman Salary:

Rs. 1800-25000

Eligibility Criteria for North Eastern Railway Gateman Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th passed

North Eastern Railway Gateman Age Limit:

65 years

Selection Process for North Eastern Railway Gateman Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of years of service.

How to Apply for North Eastern Railway Gateman Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates apply online through the official website of NER - ner.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 20 February 2022.

North Eastern Railway Gateman Notification

North Eastern Railway Gateman Online Application Link

