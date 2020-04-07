North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: 168 Vacancies Notified for 85 Staff Nurse and Other Posts for COVID 19

North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: North Western Railway (NWR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Hospital Attendant, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician and House Keeping Assistant (S/Wala) for Coronavirus (COVID 19) Prevention for a period of three months for Central Hospital, Jaipur and CMS Jaipur. All interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 08 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application - 08 April 2020 upto 5 PM

Interview Date - 09 April 2020 (Thursday) from 10 AM to 1 PM at the office of Divisional Railway Manager, NWR, Jaipur

North Western Railway NWR Vacancy Details

Central Hospital Jaipur Division

Staff Nurse -48 Posts

Pharmacist - 2 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 60 Posts

Lab Technician - 8 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 3 Posts

ECG Technician - 2 Posts

House Keeping Assistant (S/Wala) - 45 Posts

CMS Jaipur

Staff Nurse (For isolation on 06 hours rotation basis)- 10 Posts

House Keeping Asstt.(S/Wala)- 6Posts

Eligibility Criteria for North Western Railway Paramedical Posts

Educational Qualification:

Hospital Attendant - 10th passed

Staff Nurse - Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from Indian Nursing Council OR B.Sc in Nursing

Pharmacist - 12th in Science or equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy OR Bachelors in Pharmacy and registered as a Pharmacist

Lab Technician - 12th (10+2 State) with Science plus 2 years Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) from recognized institution

X-Ray Technician - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry with Diploma in Radiography /X - Ray Technician / Radiodiognosis Technology (2 years course) from recognized Institut

ECG Technician - 10+2 / Graduation in Science having Certificate/ Diploma / Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology / Cardiology / Cardiology Technician / Cardiology Techniques of a reputed institution. Note: Certificate should be a minimum of one year duration and above

House Keeping Assistant (S/Wala) - 10th Passed

Age Limit:

Staff Nurse - 20 to 40 Years

Pharmacist - 20 to 35 Years

Hospital Attendant - 18 to 33 Years

Lab Technician - 18 to 33 Years

X-Ray Technician - 19 to 33 Years

ECG Technician - 18 to 33 Years

House Keeping Assistant (S/Wala) - 18 to 33 Years

How to Apply for North Western Railway Paramedical Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can send their application along with certificates by email to paramedicaljpdiv@gmail.com or on WhatsApp Number 9001199605.

North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF



