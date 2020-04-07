North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: 168 Vacancies Notified for 85 Staff Nurse and Other Posts for COVID 19

North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: North Western Railway (NWR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Hospital Attendant, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician and House Keeping Assistant (S/Wala) for Coronavirus (COVID 19) Prevention for a period of three months for Central Hospital, Jaipur and CMS Jaipur. All interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 08 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last Date of Application - 08 April 2020 upto 5 PM
- Interview Date - 09 April 2020 (Thursday) from 10 AM to 1 PM at the office of Divisional Railway Manager, NWR, Jaipur
North Western Railway NWR Vacancy Details
Central Hospital Jaipur Division
- Staff Nurse -48 Posts
- Pharmacist - 2 Posts
- Hospital Attendant - 60 Posts
- Lab Technician - 8 Posts
- X-Ray Technician - 3 Posts
- ECG Technician - 2 Posts
- House Keeping Assistant (S/Wala) - 45 Posts
CMS Jaipur
- Staff Nurse (For isolation on 06 hours rotation basis)- 10 Posts
- House Keeping Asstt.(S/Wala)- 6Posts
Eligibility Criteria for North Western Railway Paramedical Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Hospital Attendant - 10th passed
- Staff Nurse - Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from Indian Nursing Council OR B.Sc in Nursing
- Pharmacist - 12th in Science or equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy OR Bachelors in Pharmacy and registered as a Pharmacist
- Lab Technician - 12th (10+2 State) with Science plus 2 years Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) from recognized institution
- X-Ray Technician - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry with Diploma in Radiography /X - Ray Technician / Radiodiognosis Technology (2 years course) from recognized Institut
- ECG Technician - 10+2 / Graduation in Science having Certificate/ Diploma / Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology / Cardiology / Cardiology Technician / Cardiology Techniques of a reputed institution. Note: Certificate should be a minimum of one year duration and above
- House Keeping Assistant (S/Wala) - 10th Passed
Age Limit:
- Staff Nurse - 20 to 40 Years
- Pharmacist - 20 to 35 Years
- Hospital Attendant - 18 to 33 Years
- Lab Technician - 18 to 33 Years
- X-Ray Technician - 19 to 33 Years
- ECG Technician - 18 to 33 Years
- House Keeping Assistant (S/Wala) - 18 to 33 Years
For more details, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for North Western Railway Paramedical Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can send their application along with certificates by email to paramedicaljpdiv@gmail.com or on WhatsApp Number 9001199605.
North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF
