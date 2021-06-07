Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2021 for 1500 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @nclcil.in

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) is hiring for 1500 ITI Apprentice. Check vacancy details, eligibility, selection process, online application link here

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2021: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a subsidiary company of Coal India Limited, has published a recruitment notification for ITI Apprentice for one year at its various units in MP and UP. The candidates who have passed ITI Exam from UP or MP Based institutes can apply for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 10 June on NCL website nclcil.in. The last date of NCL Apprentice Application is 09 July 2021.

A total of 1500 vacancies are available for the post such as Welder, Fitter, Electrician and Motor Mechanic.’

More details on Northern Coalfield Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy details, eligibility, selection process, online application link below in this article.

Important Dates

Start date of Online registration and form submission: 10 June 2021

Closing date for online registration and form submission: 09 July by 5 PM

NCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Welder (Gas and Electric) - 100 Posts

Fitter - 800 Posts

Electrician - 500 Posts

Motor Mechanic - 100 Posts

NCL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Welder (Gas& Elect)- 8th & ITI Passed in Welder trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Electrician- 10th & ITI Passed in Electrician Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Fitter- 10th & ITI Passed in Fitter Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Motor Mechanic-10th & ITI Passed in Motor Mechanic Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

For All Trades-The qualification prescribed shall be from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only as a full time, regular course in relevant trade with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC candidates and 45% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates against reserved positions.

The candidate must possess the prescribed qualification, age etc. as on 30 June 2021.

Age Limit:

16 to 24 Years

NCL Apprentice Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Merit only

How to apply for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in two stages as follow:

Stage 1:

At first visit website www.apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates are required to register on the portal by completing the apprentice candidate profile through uploading all the related qualifications and other details. Note down the Registration Number. After online registration on Portal, apply for Apprenticeship training at NCL by searching establishment Northern Coalfields Limited (Establishment Registration no. E01162300007), Singrauli M.P against eligible trade on the online portal www.apprenticeshipindia.org.

Stage 2:



Visit NCL website i.e. www.nclcil.in and Click on On-line Recruitment under Career tab and then click on the link provided for "NCL Online Applications for Apprenticeship Training 2021-22". The link will open an online window for applications and candidates are required to fill all other required details along with the Registration no. as provided by the www.apprenticeshipindia.org. After filling up the online application, the scanned copy of the latest color photograph, scanned copy of all the required documents as mentioned shall be uploaded without fail. In absence of any single document, the application shall be summarily rejected

NCL Apprentice Notification Download

NCL Apprentice Online Application Link - on 10 June 2021