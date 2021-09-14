Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRC Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 3093 Apprentice Vacancies, Apply Online for NR Delhi Jobs @rrcnr.org From 20 September

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway (NR), Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi is hiring 3093 Apprentice. Check important dates, short notification and other details here.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway (RRC NR), Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi has published an indicative notification for recruitment of 3093 vacancies for the post of Apprentice under the Apprentice ACT 1961 imparting training at various Division /Units/Workshops . NR Apprentice Short Notification is available on rrcnr.org.

As per the notification, online applications are invited from eligible and desirous candidates from 20 September at 12 PM. The candidates can submit NR Apprentice Application on or before 20 October on official website.

Candidates would be able to check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application link and process once the Northern Railway Notification is published.

Important Dates

  1. Date of Publication of Notification on RRC website - 14 September 2021
  2. Date and time of opening of online Application- 20 September 2021 From 12:00 PM
  3. Date & Time of closing of online Application - 20 October 2021

Northern Railway Apprentice Vacancy

Apprentice - 3093 Posts

Northern Railway Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

10th or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) and ITI passed in relevant trade

How to Apply RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 20 September to 20 October 2021.

Northern Railway Apprentice Short Notification

Northern Railway Website

 

 

