NPCIL Interview Schedule 2021 for Executive Trainee Postponed due to COVID-19@npcilcareers.co.in, Check Details

NPCIL Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has postponed the interview schedule for the posts of Executive Trainee. NPCIL has decided to postpone the interview due to surge of COVID-19 cased. Now all such candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Executive Trainee posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)-npcilcareers.co.in.

As per the short notification released by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), organization has decided to postponed the interview schedule which was schedule from Apr 12 to 24, 2021 for various posts including Executive Trainee.

Notification further says, "Keeping in view of surge in Covid-19 cases and various restrictions and SOPs, interview for the post of recruitment of Executive Trainees 2020 has been postponed till further orders (which was earlier scheduled from April 12-24, 2021). Revised schedule of interview will be communicated separately. "

All such candidates who have qualified for interview round for Executive Trainees 2020 can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



