NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 128 Manager & Other Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Salary And Others

NPCIL has invited online applications for the 128 Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check NPCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online applications for the 128 posts of Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 29, 2023.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Graduation/Master in concerned discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Important Date NPCIL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 12, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 29, 2023

Vacancy Details NPCIL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

(Including Backlog Vacancies)

Deputy Manager(HR)-48

Deputy Manager(F&A)-32

Deputy Manager(C&MM)-42

Deputy Manager(Legal)-02

Junior Hindi Translator-04

Eligibility Criteria NPCIL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Deputy Manager(HR)-Graduation in any discipline with not less than 60% marks plus Two years full time MBA or equivalent with specialization in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations, from IIMs/XLRI/XISS/XIM or MA (Personnel Management and Industrial Relations) from TISS or an equivalent Post Graduate Degree/Diploma from a recognized University/AICTE Approved Institute with not less than 60 percent marks in Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in aggregate.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and other updates for the posts.



Approx Monthly Emoluments NPCIL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Deputy Manager-Rs.56,100/-(Pay Level-10)

Junior Hindi Translator-Rs.35,400/-(Pay Level-6)



Age Limit (as on 29/5/2023 ) NPCIL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Deputy Manager-18 to 30 Years

Junior Hindi Translator-18 to 28 Years

How To Download: NPCIL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)-https://npcilcareers.co.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Notification for Requirement of Deputy Managers and Jr. Hindi Translator' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

NPCIL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply NPCIL Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before May 29, 2023.