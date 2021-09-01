NPHC Recruitment 2021 for Sr MO, JE, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer and other posts, Apply Online @nhpcindia.com

NPHC Recruitment 2021: NPHC Limited has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Medical Officer, JE, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards.i.e.1 September 2021. The last date of online application submission is 30 September 2021. The selection of the candidates will be based on the merit of the Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment”.

The Computer Based Test/Online Test will be held in 22 Cities* as mentioned in the ‘Online Application system. Candidates have to select the preferred examination city (limited to three choices) from the given list of exam cities in the Online application form. However, NHPC reserves the right to cancel or add any Centre depending on the response of the candidates for that area/centre. Admission to the test centre will be on production of e-Admit Card which is to be downloaded only from our website by candidates.

The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 September 2021

NPHC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sr. Medical Officer - 1 Post

Asstt Rajbhasha Officer/Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical)/Senior Accountant - 6 Posts

NPHC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Medical Officer - MBBS Degree with valid registration. No percentage is fixed. Pass candidates are eligible.

Asstt Rajbhasha Officer - Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level.

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) - Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

Senior Accountant - Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible.

NPHC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on the merit of the Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment”.

How to apply for NPHC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 30 September 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.