NPS Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Officer Grade B (Manager) Phase 1 Call Letter @npstrust.org.in

NPS TrustAdmit Card 2021 Download: National Pension System Trust (NPST), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA/Authority) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Officer Grade B (Manager). Candidates can download NPS Officer Admit Card from the official website of NPS - npstrust.org.in.

NPS Trust Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download NPSC Grade A and B Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

NPS Trust Admit Card Download Link

NPS Trust Exam will be conducted on 20 March 2021

How to Download NPS Trust Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official site of NPS - npstrust.org.in.

Click on 'Career and then on 'Vacancy'

A new page will open, click on '[05-March-2021] - DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR PHASE I ONLINE EXAM - Direct Recruitment to the Posts of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)' given under 'Recruitment to the Posts of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in NPS Trust'

A new page will be opened where you need to enter your registration or application number and password/date of birth

Click on 'submit' button.

Download NPS Grade A Admit Card or NPS Grade B Admit Card

NPS Exam Pattern (Phase 1) for Officer Grade A and Grade B

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English Language 40 40 35 minutes Reasoning 40 50 35 minutes General Awareness + Financial Sector Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Computer Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 30 minutes Total 190 200 150 minutes or 2 hours and half hour

1/4th of marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who will qualify in the exam will be called for Phase II (Group Discussion and Interview) for Grade A and Phase II (on-lineexamination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview) for Grade B.