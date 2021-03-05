JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

NPS Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Officer Grade B (Manager) Phase 1 Call Letter @npstrust.org.in

National Pension System Trust (NPST), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA/Authority) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Officer Grade B (Manager). Check Details Here

Created On: Mar 5, 2021 19:59 IST
NPS Admit Card
NPS Admit Card

NPS  TrustAdmit Card 2021 Download: National Pension System Trust (NPST), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA/Authority) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Officer Grade B (Manager). Candidates can download NPS Officer Admit Card from the official website of NPS - npstrust.org.in.

NPS Trust Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download NPSC Grade A and B Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

NPS Trust Admit Card Download Link

NPS Trust Exam will be conducted on 20 March 2021

How to Download NPS Trust Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official site of NPS - npstrust.org.in.

Click on 'Career and then on 'Vacancy'

A new page will open, click on '[05-March-2021] - DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR PHASE I ONLINE EXAM - Direct Recruitment to the Posts of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)' given under 'Recruitment to the Posts of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in NPS Trust'

A new page will be opened where you need to enter your registration or application number and password/date of birth

Click on 'submit' button.

Download NPS Grade A Admit Card or NPS Grade B Admit Card

NPS Exam Pattern (Phase 1) for Officer Grade A and Grade B

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

English Language

40

40

35 minutes

Reasoning

40

50

35 minutes

General Awareness + Financial Sector Awareness

40

40

25 minutes

Computer Awareness

40

40

25 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

30 minutes

Total

190

200

150 minutes or 2 hours and half hour

1/4th of marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who will qualify in the exam will be called for Phase II (Group Discussion and Interview) for Grade  A and  Phase II (on-lineexamination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview) for Grade B.

FAQ

What is required to download NPS Trust Admit Card ?

You can download it using your enter your registration or application number and date of birth.

How can I download NPS Admit Card 2021 ?

You can download it through the link -https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/npsdpogdec20/cloea_mar21/login.php?appid=9b10d6beaef7193213230f6e44c131d4
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next