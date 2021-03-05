NPS Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Officer Grade B (Manager) Phase 1 Call Letter @npstrust.org.in
NPS TrustAdmit Card 2021 Download: National Pension System Trust (NPST), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA/Authority) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) and Officer Grade B (Manager). Candidates can download NPS Officer Admit Card from the official website of NPS - npstrust.org.in.
NPS Trust Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download NPSC Grade A and B Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
NPS Trust Admit Card Download Link
NPS Trust Exam will be conducted on 20 March 2021
How to Download NPS Trust Admit Card 2021 ?
Go to the official site of NPS - npstrust.org.in.
Click on 'Career and then on 'Vacancy'
A new page will open, click on '[05-March-2021] - DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR PHASE I ONLINE EXAM - Direct Recruitment to the Posts of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)' given under 'Recruitment to the Posts of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in NPS Trust'
A new page will be opened where you need to enter your registration or application number and password/date of birth
Click on 'submit' button.
Download NPS Grade A Admit Card or NPS Grade B Admit Card
NPS Exam Pattern (Phase 1) for Officer Grade A and Grade B
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
General Awareness + Financial Sector Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
25 minutes
|
Computer Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
25 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
150 minutes or 2 hours and half hour
1/4th of marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Candidates who will qualify in the exam will be called for Phase II (Group Discussion and Interview) for Grade A and Phase II (on-lineexamination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview) for Grade B.