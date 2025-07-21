NPU Result 2025 OUT at npuuniv.in; Check Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

NPU Result 2025: Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) has recently declared the results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, and other exams. Nilamber Pitamber University result 2025 has been released online on the official website- npuuniv.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their npuuniv.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the NPU results, students need to enter their roll number.
Nilamber Pitamber University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) released the results of various semesters for UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website- npuuniv.in
NPU Result 2025
Steps to Download NPU Results
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Nilamber Pitamber University results 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- npuuniv.in
Step 2: Select the “Result” option given on the right menu bar and click on the your course.
Step 3: A new page will open, fill in all the details and click on “Get Result”.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links To Download NPU Results 2025 PDF
Check here the direct link for NPU Result 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
Result Links
UG Part- I & III Vocational Result
|
UG Special Generic Elective
|Click here
UG (NEP) Semester I (2023-27)
UG Semester II, III, V, VI
UG (NEP) Semester I & II (2022-26)
UG Semester IV (2021-24)
PG Semester I, II (Under CBCS)
PG Semester III & IV, 2022 (Under CBCS)
PG Semester IV, 2023 (Under CBCS)
Nilamber Pitamber University Result: Highlights
Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) is situated in Medininagar, Jharkhand. It was established in 2009. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). NPU presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in various disciplines.
Nilamber Pitamber University Highlights
University Name
Nilamber Pitamber University
Established
2009
Location
Medininagar, Jharkhand
NPU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
