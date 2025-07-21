Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NPU Result 2025 OUT at npuuniv.in; Check Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Nilamber Pitamber University Result 2025: Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the NPU results 2025.

Jul 21, 2025, 13:22 IST
NPU Result 2025: Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) has recently declared the results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, and other exams. Nilamber Pitamber University result 2025 has been released online on the official website- npuuniv.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their npuuniv.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the NPU results, students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) released the results of various semesters for UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website- npuuniv.in

Click here

Steps to Download NPU Results

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Nilamber Pitamber University results 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- npuuniv.in

Step 2: Select the “Result” option given on the right menu bar and click on the your course.

Step 3: A new page will open, fill in all the details and click on “Get Result”.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links To Download NPU Results 2025 PDF 

Check here the direct link for NPU Result 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

UG Part- I & III Vocational Result

Click here

UG Special Generic Elective

 Click here

UG (NEP) Semester I (2023-27)

Click here

UG Semester II, III, V, VI

Click here

UG (NEP) Semester I & II (2022-26)

Click here

UG Semester IV (2021-24)

Click here

PG Semester I, II (Under CBCS)

Click here

PG Semester III & IV, 2022 (Under CBCS)

Click here

PG Semester IV, 2023 (Under CBCS)

Click here

Nilamber Pitamber University Result: Highlights

Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) is situated in  Medininagar, Jharkhand. It was established in 2009. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). NPU presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in various disciplines.

Nilamber Pitamber University Highlights

University Name

Nilamber Pitamber University

Established

2009

Location

Medininagar, Jharkhand

NPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

