NPU Result 2025 OUT at npuuniv.in; Check Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

NPU Result 2025: Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) has recently declared the results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, and other exams. Nilamber Pitamber University result 2025 has been released online on the official website- npuuniv.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their npuuniv.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the NPU results, students need to enter their roll number.

Nilamber Pitamber University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) released the results of various semesters for UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website- npuuniv.in

Steps to Download NPU Results

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Nilamber Pitamber University results 2025: