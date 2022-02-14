JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

NRL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 80 Apprentice Trainee Post @nrl.co.in, Check Eligibility

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has invited online application for the 80 Apprentice Trainee and other post on its official website. Check NRL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Feb 14, 2022 12:59 IST
NRL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has invited online application for the 80 posts of Attendant and Apprentice Trainee posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NRL Recruitment 2022 through online mode on nrl.co.in on or before 19 February 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 10th passed, ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in concerned Trades/Full time BE / B.Tech in Electrical Engineering/Chemical Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for NRL Recruitment 2022 Notification. 

Notification Details for NRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Ref. No. PERS:APRN:TRG:CON

Important Dates for NRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 February 2022

 

Vacancy Details for NRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Attendant operator(Chemical plant): 18
Apprentice Trainee(Marketing):03
Apprentice Trainee(HR): 04
BE/B.Tech(Civil)-05
BE/B.Tech –Mech- Apprentice Trainee: 03
BE/B.Tech –Instn-Apprentice Trainee:03
BE/B.Tech –Chem.-Apprentice Trainee: 03
BE/B.Tech –Elect.-Apprentice Trainee:03
ITI-Welder Apprentice Trainee:05
ITI-Electrician Apprentice Trainee: 05
ITI-Turner Apprentice Trainee: 05
ITI-Fitter –Apprentice Trainee:16
ITI-Plumber Apprentice Trainee:05
Computer science Apprentice Trainee: 02


Eligibility Criteria for NRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Attendant operator(Chemical plant): B.Sc. with Chemistry with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate from a recognized College/University. Against reserved vacancy for SC/ST : B.Sc. with Chemistry from a recognized College/University  Apprentice 
Trainee(Marketing): Full time MBA/ PGDM in Marketing from a Govt. recognized Institution / University
Apprentice Trainee(HR): Full time MBA/ PGDM in HR from a Govt. recognized Institution /University BE/B.Tech(Civil)-Full time BE / B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institution /University
BE/B.Tech –Mech- Apprentice Trainee: Full time BE / B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institution /University
BE/B.Tech –Instn-Apprentice Trainee: Full time BE / B.Tech in Instrumentation Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institution /University

BE/B.Tech –Chem.-Apprentice Trainee: Full time BE / B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institution /University

BE/B.Tech –Elect.-Apprentice Trainee:Full time BE / B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Govt. Institution /University

ITI- Welder Apprentice Trainee:Minimum 10th passed, ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in Welder Trade (2 years regular course) from a recognized Govt. Institute

ITI-Electrician Apprentice Trainee: Minimum 10th passed, ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in electrician Trade (2 years regular course) from a recognized Govt. Institute

ITI-Turner Apprentice Trainee: Minimum 10th passed, ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in Turner Trade (2 years regular course) from a recognized Govt. Institute

ITI-Fitter –Apprentice Trainee:Minimum 10th passed, ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter Trade (2 years regular course) from a recognized Govt. Institute

ITI-Plumber Apprentice Trainee: Minimum 10th passed, ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in Plumber Trade (2 years regular course) from a recognized Govt. Institute

Computer science Apprentice Trainee: Full time B.SC with IT / M.Sc with IT /MCA from a recognized Govt. Institute/University

NRL Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for NRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Eligible candidates can apply through Online mode with official website NRL website www.nrl.co.in > Career> Online Application for Apprentice Trainee on or before 19 February 2022.

FAQ

