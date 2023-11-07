NSD Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Hindi Translator, Manager & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

NSD Recruitment 2023: National School of Drama under Ministry of Culture, Government of India has published notice for recruitment of various posts on its official website. Check the notification pdf here.

NSD Recruitment 2023 Notification: National School of Drama, an autonomous institution under Ministry of Culture, Government of India has published notice for recruitment of various posts in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. Institute is hiring for various posts including Assistant Registrar, Stage Manager, Jr. Hindi Translator, Assistant Light and Sound Technician, Assistant Wardrobe Supervisor and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 04, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of written test/skill test/interview as per the posts as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check all the details regarding the recruitment drive here including selection criteria, eligibility, age limit, salary, how to apply and others here.

NSD Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: December 04, 2023



NSD Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Registrar-1

Stage Manager-1

Jr. Hindi Translator-1

Assistant Light and Sound Technician-1

Assistant Wardrobe Supervisor-1

Percussionist Grade-II-1

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)-3

NSD Educational Qualification 2023

Assistant Registrar-

Bachelor's Degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

At least 5 years experience of administration, in a responsible supervisory position i.e. in Pay Level -6 of Pay Matrix with ability to control, guide and supervise staff in a Govt. or Semi Govt. Deptt. Autonomous Organization/ university and experience in handling Accounts works, Store, Accounts and Audit or in academic works like admissions, examinations, student affairs etc. along with working procedure of educational Institution of higher learning.

Knowledge of Computer Application.

Assistant Wardrobe Supervisor-

Senior Secondary (10+2) or equivalent from recognized Board or University

Diploma in cutting/tailoring from NIFT/any other recognized institution/National School of Drama

Diploma in cutting/tailoring from NIFT/any other recognized institution/National School of Drama Two years experience in handling and maintaining of records in a reputed theatre organisation



Upper Division Clerk (UDC)-

Graduate of a recognized University.

5 years experience as L.D.C. in Pay Level -2 of Pay Matrix regarding work in a Government financed autonomous body or a Government organization or an educational institute of repute

Knowledge of Computer Application.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NSD Recruitment 2023: Pay Level of Pay Matrix

Assistant Registrar Level- 7 (Rs.44900-142400) Stage Manager Level- 7 (Rs.44900-142400) Jr. Hindi Translator Level- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400) Assistant Light and Sound Technician Level- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400) Assistant Wardrobe Supervisor Level- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400) Percussionist Grade-II Level- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400) Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Level- 4 (Rs. 25500-81100)





NSD Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For NSD Recruitment 2023 ?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.