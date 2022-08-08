NSIL Under Department of Space is Hiring for 26 Managerial Posts, Apply Online at nsilindia.co.in

NewSpace India limited (NSIL) has invited online application for the 26 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check NSIL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NSIL Recruitment 2022: NewSpace India limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS), has issued a notice for recruitment of 26 various posts including Chief Manager, Manager,Deputy Manager and others-in the Employment Newspaper of 06 August 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NSIL Recruitment 2022 on or before the last date to be disclosed by NewSpace India limited (NSIL) on its official website.

Applying candidates should note that selection for these posts will be based on the performance in the written test followed by interview. Candidates will be called for interview round based on their performance in the written test. Final selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the Interview. The schedule and venue of written test/ interview will be notified by e-mail and will be updated on the official website.

Post Details for NSIL Recruitment 2022:

Chief Manager(Strategic Planning and Business Development): 01

Deputy Manager – Business Development :02

Manager – Technical [Electronics]: 02

Manager - Technical [Mechanical]:02

Deputy Manager – Technical [Remote Sensing]: 01

Deputy Manager - Technical [Electronics]: 03

Deputy Manager -Technical [Mechanical]: 02

Chief Manager – Accounts & Finance:01

Manager – Accounts & Finance:01

Deputy Manager – Accounts & Finance:03

Manager – Legal:01

Chief Manager – HR & Administration:01

Dy Manager- HR & Administration:01

Dy Manager- Purchase & Stores:01

Deputy Manager – Official Language:01

Company Secretary:01

Executive Secretary :01



Educational Qualification:

Chief Manager(Strategic Planning and Business Development): Engineering in Electronics/

Electrical or allied branches or Engineering in Mechanical or allied branches or Engineering in

Aeronautical or Aerospace or allied branches [in First class] or equivalent CGPA with MBA [in

First Class] in Marketing & Sales, Strategy Planning/ Business Development or

equivalent degree [with necessary documentary proof for equivalent to MBA]

Deputy Manager – Business Development :Engineering in Electronics/ Electrical or allied

branches or Engineering in Mechanical or allied branches or Engineering in

Aeronautical or Aerospace or allied branches [in First class] or equivalent CGPA with MBA [in

First Class] in Marketing & Sales, Strategy Planning/ Business Development or

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for NSIL Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on NSIL‟s website:www.nsilindia.co.in. Link for online Application will be made available in NSIL’swebsite tentatively during Mid of Aug 2022. Candidates are requested to visit NSILwebsite regularly for updates in the above matter.

After submitting online application, candidate is required to download the Application form generated by the system and submit to NSIL, enclosing self-attested copies of testimonials, educational qualification certificates, experience certificates, all relevant certificates with respect to category, CTC, etc., duly signed by the candidate to be sent to the following address-The Deputy Manager, Administration, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) ISRO HQ Campus, New BEL Road, Bengaluru 560 094.