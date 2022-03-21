NSTFDC Recruitment 2022 for Assistant, Jr Assistant, and Manager Posts, 12th Pass Eligible, Salay Upto 2 Lakh

NSTFDC Recruitment 2022: National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant General Manager, Manager (Projects), Dy. Manager, Assistant and Junior Assistant in the employment newspaper dated 19 to 25 March 2022 and on its official website nstfdc.tribal.gov.in.Offline applications are invited from suitable candidates for its Corporate Office at New Delhi on Direct Recruitment Basis.
Eligible and interested candidates can send the application within 30 days of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, Hindustan Times and Hindu.
NSTFDC Notification and Application Form 2022
NSTFDC Vacancy Details
- Assistant General Manager - 1 Post
- Manager (Projects) - 1 Post
- Dy. Manager (Personnel) - 1 Post
- Assistant - 4 Posts
- Junior Assistant - 3 Posts
NSTFDC Salary 2022
- Assistant General Manager - Rs. 70000-200000
- Manager (Projects) - Rs. 50000-160000
- Dy. Manager (Personnel) - Rs. 40000-140000
- Assistant - Rs. 23200-89400
- Junior Assistant - Rs. 21700-83900
NSTFDC Eligibility Criteria 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant General Manager - PG Degree in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ HRD/ Social work from a recognized University. Minimum 8 years experience in the relevant field of which 5 years in a middle managerial level.
- Manager (Projects) - PG Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture Science/ Vet. Science/ B.E. from recognised University.Minimum 5 years experience in the relevant field of which 3 years at the Executive level.
- Dy. Manager (Personnel) - PG Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from recognised University.Minimum 3 years experience in the Supervisory Level.
- Assistant - : Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a recognised University. Minimum 3 years experience in the Establishment and General Administration
- Junior Assistant - 12th passed and a speed of 30 WPM in Typing (English/Hindi).
NSTFDC Age Limit:
- Assistant General Manager - 42 years
- Manager (Projects) - 37 years
- Dy. Manager (Personnel) - 32 years
- Assistant - 27 years
- Junior Assistant - 27 years
Selection Process for NSTFDC Posts
- Asstt. General Manager (Pers.), Manager (Proj.) and Dy. Manager (Pers.) - Intrview Only
- Assistant and Jr Assistant - Online Exam
How to Apply NSTFDC Recruitment 2022 ?
Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may apply in the prescribed format and send the application along-with self-attested photocopies of their testimonials, recent passport size photograph and application fee (by way of DD in favour of NSTFDC payable at New Delhi) to the General Manager(Pers.&Vig.), National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation, NBCC Tower, 5th Floor, 15,Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi-110 066.
NSTFDC Application Fee:
- Manager and Dy. Manager - Rs. 1000/-
- Assistant and Jr. Assistant - Rs. 500/-