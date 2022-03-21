NSTFDC Recruitment 2022 for Assistant, Jr Assistant, and Manager Posts, 12th Pass Eligible, Salay Upto 2 Lakh

NSTFDC Recruitment 2022: National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant General Manager, Manager (Projects), Dy. Manager, Assistant and Junior Assistant in the employment newspaper dated 19 to 25 March 2022 and on its official website nstfdc.tribal.gov.in.Offline applications are invited from suitable candidates for its Corporate Office at New Delhi on Direct Recruitment Basis.

Eligible and interested candidates can send the application within 30 days of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, Hindustan Times and Hindu.

NSTFDC Notification and Application Form 2022

NSTFDC Vacancy Details

Assistant General Manager - 1 Post

Manager (Projects) - 1 Post

Dy. Manager (Personnel) - 1 Post

Assistant - 4 Posts

Junior Assistant - 3 Posts

NSTFDC Salary 2022

Assistant General Manager - Rs. 70000-200000

Manager (Projects) - Rs. 50000-160000

Dy. Manager (Personnel) - Rs. 40000-140000

Assistant - Rs. 23200-89400

Junior Assistant - Rs. 21700-83900

NSTFDC Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification:

Assistant General Manager - PG Degree in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ HRD/ Social work from a recognized University. Minimum 8 years experience in the relevant field of which 5 years in a middle managerial level.

Manager (Projects) - PG Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture Science/ Vet. Science/ B.E. from recognised University.Minimum 5 years experience in the relevant field of which 3 years at the Executive level.

Dy. Manager (Personnel) - PG Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from recognised University.Minimum 3 years experience in the Supervisory Level.

Assistant - : Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a recognised University. Minimum 3 years experience in the Establishment and General Administration

Junior Assistant - 12th passed and a speed of 30 WPM in Typing (English/Hindi).

NSTFDC Age Limit:

Assistant General Manager - 42 years

Manager (Projects) - 37 years

Dy. Manager (Personnel) - 32 years

Assistant - 27 years

Junior Assistant - 27 years

Selection Process for NSTFDC Posts

Asstt. General Manager (Pers.), Manager (Proj.) and Dy. Manager (Pers.) - Intrview Only

Assistant and Jr Assistant - Online Exam

How to Apply NSTFDC Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may apply in the prescribed format and send the application along-with self-attested photocopies of their testimonials, recent passport size photograph and application fee (by way of DD in favour of NSTFDC payable at New Delhi) to the General Manager(Pers.&Vig.), National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation, NBCC Tower, 5th Floor, 15,Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi-110 066.

NSTFDC Application Fee: