NTA DU Recruitment 2021, Apply Online 1145 Jr Assistant, Assistant, Steno, JE and Other Posts @recruitment.nta.nic.in

NTA DU Recruitment 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has published a notification for recruitment of the various Non-Teching Posts in Delhi University (DU). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for NTA Recruitment 2021 on NTA official website - recruitment.nta.nic.in and du.ac.in on or before 16 March 2021.

A total of 1145 vacancies are available for the posts such as Junior Assistant, Personal Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, Technical Assistant, Stenographer, Library Attendant, Lab Attendant . Medical Officer,Security officer, Nurse Senior Assistant, & Other Posts.

Candidates can check more details through the detailed notification link below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 23 February 2021

Last Date of Application - 16 March 2021

Last Date Fee Submit: 17 March 2021

Correction Date: 18-20 March 2021

Downloading of Admit Cards - To be announced later through the website

Date of Examination - To be announced later

NTA DU Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant - 236

Telephone Operator - 08

Assistant - 80

Stenographer - 77

Yoga Organizer - 01

Senior Personal Assistant - 05

Nurse - 07

Assistant Manager Guest House - 01

Junior Engineer Civil - 05

Junior Engineer Electrical - 05

Assistant Security Officer - 04

Senior Assistant - 45

Hindi Translator - 02

Personal Assistant - 09

Professional Assistant - 16

Social Worker - 03

Physiotherapist - 02

X-Ray Technician - 02

Horticulturist- 01

Senior Technical Assistant Department - 58

Assistant Archivist - 01

Sport Coach - 01

Semi Professional Assistant - 17

Pharmacist - 05

Technical Assistant Computer - 19

Technical Assistant Health Center - 02

Statistical Assistant - 2

Technical Assistant Department - 51

Sanitary Inspector - 01

Tabla Accompanists - 12

Pakhawaj Player - 01

Sarangi Accompanists - 02

Violin Accompanists - 02

Mridangam Accompanists - 01

Harmonium Accompanists - 01

Tanpura Accompanists - 04

Laboratory Assistant - 53

Work Assistant - 03

Assistant Store - 02

Salesman DHMI 02

Library Assistant -05

Private Secretary - 02

Security Officer - 01

Junior Assistant Store - 1

Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service) - 35

Library Attendant - 109

Health Attendant - 18

Laboratory Attendant - 152

Engineering Attendant - 52

Medical Officer - 15

Assistant Registrar - 06

Eligibility Criteria for NTA DU jr Assistant, Assistant, Steno, JE and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant - 12th passed and typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.

Telephone Operator - 12th passed or graduate

Assistant - Graduate

Stenographer - 12th Passed and Shorthand speed of 80 words per minute and typing speed of 35 words per minute in English Or Shorthand speed of 60 words per minute and typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi.

Senior Personal Assistant - Graduate and 03 years of experience working as Private Secretary/ Personal Assistant/ Stenographer/ Executive Assistant/ Executive Secretary in a Government Department/ Universities/ Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs/ Educational Institution recognized by the Government.

Yoga Organizer - A Graduate or Post Graduate degree in Yoga from a recognized University. OR A Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized University with at least two years of experience as Yoga teacher/ instructor in a Government Institution or Institute of repute

Nurse - B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized University or Institute/ Regular course in B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University or Institute/ or Institute/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) from recognized University or Institute. Registered as Nurse or Nurse and Midwife (RN or RN and RM) with State Nursing Council. Six months experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above OR GNM

Junior Engineer Electrical - Degree/Diploma in Civil /Electrical Engineering of a recognized University/Institute. At least two years of experience

Hindi Translator - Master degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level. OR Master degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level.02 years of experience

Personal Assistant - A Graduate from recognized University. 2. Shorthand speed of 100 words per minute and typing speed of 40 words per minute in English. OR 80 words per minute and typing speed of 40 words per minute in Hindi

Professional Assistant - M. Lib.Sc./M.L.I. Sc. or equivalent OR Master’s Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or any other discipline and B. Lib. Sc./B.L.I.Sc. Computer Science paper at Graduate/PG level or Six months Computer Science course from a recognized/registered institution.

Social Worker - Post Graduate Degree in Social work from a recognized University.

Private Secretary - A Bachelor Degree from a recognized University. 2. At least three years post qualification experience

Junior Assistant Store - A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/ University/Institution. At least 2 years of experience

Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service) - Passed 10th or equivalent examination from any State Education Board or Government recognized Institution. ITI Certificate in relevant trade from a recognized institution. 05 experience in relevant field

Assistant Store - A Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline with good working knowledge of Material Management. A Diploma in Materials Management Or At least 03 years of experience in a similar capacity in government department/ body/ reputed commercial establishment

Salesman - A Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline with working knowledge of computers, good communication and account keeping skills. Minimum 01 year of experience in the field of Marketing/Sale

For other posts, check detailed notification link below

Age Limit:

Junior Assistant - 27 Years.

Telephone Operator - 27 Years.

Assistant - 30 Years

Stenographer - 27 Years.

Yoga Organizer - 35 Years

Senior Personal Assistant - 35 Years

Nurse 35 Years.

Assistant Manager Guest House - 35 Years

Junior Engineer Civil - 30 Years

Junior Engineer Electrical - 30 Years

Assistant Security Officer 45 Years.

Senior Assistant - 30 Years

Hindi Translator - 30 Years

Personal Assistant - 30 Years

Professional Assistant - 35 Years

Social Worker - 35 Years

Physiotherapist - 35 Years

X-Ray Technician - 35 Years

Horticulturist - 35 Years

Senior Technical Assistant Department - 30 Years

Assistant Archivist - 30 Years.

Sport Coach - 35 Years

Semi Professional Assistant - 30 Years.

Pharmacist - 30 Years..

Technical Assistant Computer - 30 Years.

Technical Assistant Health Center - 30 Years

Statistical Assistant - 30 Years

Technical Assistant Department - 30 Years.

Sanitary Inspector 35 Years.

Tabla Accompanists - 45 Years.

Pakhawaj Player - 45 Years

Sarangi Accompanists - 45 Years.

Violin Accompanists - 45 Years

Mridangam Accompanists - 45 Years.

Harmonium Accompanists - 45 Years.

Tanpura Accompanists - 45 Years.

Laboratory Assistant - 30 Years.

Work Assistant - 27 Years.

Assistant Store - 30 Years.

Salesman DHMI - 30 Years.

Library Assistant - 30 Years.

Private Secretary - 35 Years.

Security Officer - 45 Years.

Junior Assistant Store - 27 Years.

Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service) - 27 Years.

Library Attendant - 30 Years.

Health Attendant - 30 Years.

Laboratory Attendant - 30 Years.

Engineering Attendant - 27 Years.

Medical Officer - 35 Years.

Assistant Registrar - 35 Years

Selection Process for NTA DU Jobs

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Test, Personality test/ Interview and Skill Test.

How to Apply for NTA DU Recruitment 2021 ?



Submission of Online Application Form may be done by accessing NTA website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Application Fee

General/Unreserved - Rs. 1000/-

OBC (NCL)/ EWS /Female - Rs. 800/-

SC/ST/PwD Rs. - 600/-

NTA DU Notification Download

NTA DU Online Application Link