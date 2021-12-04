Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NTA UGC NET June 2021: Online Registration Started @csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check Exam Dates Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021. Candidates can apply for the exam on csirnet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in.  Check important dates, qualification, age limit, exam pattern , application process and other details below:

Created On: Dec 4, 2021 15:15 IST
NTA UGC NET June 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online application for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Online Application will be closed on 03 January 2022. Candidates who are interested for appearing in NET Exam 2021-22 can apply much before the last date.

As per the notice, NTA UGC June 2021 is scheduled to be held on 29 January, 05 February and 06 February 2022. The mode of the exam will be online. NTA is conducting the exam to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The candidates can check important dates, qualification, age limit, exam pattern , application process and other details below:

UGC NET June 2021 Notification

UGC NET June 2021 Online Application Link

UGC NET June 2021 Important Dates

UGC NET June 2021

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

03 December 2021 to 03 January 2022 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction of Online Application Form

05 to 09 January 2022 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

UGC NET June 2021 Admit Card Date

To be announced later through website

UGC NET June 2021 Exam Date

29 January, 05 February and 06 February 2022

Exam Time

Shift I - 09:00 am to 12:00 noon

Shift II- 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm (IST)

UGC NET June 2021 Answer Key Date

To be announced later on website

UGC NET June 2021 Result Date

To be announced later on website

UGC NET June 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates and 50% (without rounding off) for SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.
  • B.Sc (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55% marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Third gender, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply.
  • C.E/ B.S/ B.Tech/ B.Pharma/ MBBS final year/result awaited candidates are eligible to apply for fellowship only. These candidates will not be eligible for Lectureship/Assistant professor.

UGC NET June 2021 Age Limit:

28 years

NTA UGC Exam Pattern

There will be objective type, multiple choice questions in 3 parts for the subjects - 701 Chemical Sciences, 702 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, 703 Life Sciences, 704 Mathematical Sciences and 705 Physical Sciences.

Chemical Sciences

Parts

Total no. of questions

Max No of Questions to attempt

Marks for each correct answer

Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25%

Part A

20

15

2

0.5

Part B

40

35

2

0.5

Part C

60

25

4

1

Total

120

75

200

 

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Parts

Total no. of questions

Max No of Questions to attempt

Marks for each correct answer

Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25%

Part A

20

15

2

0.5

Part B

50

35

2

0.5

Part C

80

25

4

1.32

Total

150

75

200

 

Life Sciences

Parts

Total no. of questions

Max No of Questions to attempt

Marks for each correct answer

Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25%

Part A

20

15

2

0.5

Part B

50

35

2

0.5

Part C

75

25

4

1

Total

145

75

200

 

Mathematical Science

Parts

Total no. of questions

Max No of Questions to attempt

Marks for each correct answer

Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25%

Part A

20

15

2

0.5

Part B

40

25

3

0.75

Part C

60

20

4.75

0

Total

120

60

200

 

Physical Science

Parts

Total no. Of questions

Max No of Questions to attempt

Marks for each correct answer

Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25%

Part A

20

15

2

0.5

Part B

25

20

3.5

0.875

Part C

30

20

5

1.25

Total

75

55

200

 

How to Apply for NTA UGC Exam 2021 ?

Step-1: Register for Online Registration using your own Email ID and Mobile No. and note down system generated Application Number.

Step-2: Complete the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number.

Step-3: Upload scanned images of (i) Candidate’s Photograph (file size: 10 kb - 200 kb), (ii) Candidate’s Signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb), (iii) Duly verified Result Awaited Attestation Form (file size: 50kb - 500kb), (iv) Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.) (file size: 50kb - 300kb), (v) PwD Certificate (file size: 50kb - 300kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

 Step-4: Pay prescribed fee through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI and keep proof of fee paid for future reference.

UGC NET June 2021 Application Fee:

General/General-EWS - Rs. 1000

OBC-NCL - Rs. 500

SC/ST - Rs. 250

Third gender - Rs. 250

PwD - No Fee

FAQ

What is UGC NET Admit Card Date 2022 ?

The admit card date shall be announced later.

What is UGC NET June Exam Date 2021 ?

29 January, 05 February and 06 February 2022.

What is UGC NET Registration Last Date ?

3 Jan 2022
