NTA UGC NET June 2021: Online Registration Started @csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check Exam Dates Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021. Candidates can apply for the exam on csirnet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in. Check important dates, qualification, age limit, exam pattern , application process and other details below:

NTA UGC NET June 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online application for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Online Application will be closed on 03 January 2022. Candidates who are interested for appearing in NET Exam 2021-22 can apply much before the last date.

As per the notice, NTA UGC June 2021 is scheduled to be held on 29 January, 05 February and 06 February 2022. The mode of the exam will be online. NTA is conducting the exam to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET June 2021 Notification

UGC NET June 2021 Online Application Link

UGC NET June 2021 Important Dates

UGC NET June 2021 Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 03 December 2021 to 03 January 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction of Online Application Form 05 to 09 January 2022 (up to 11.50 p.m.) UGC NET June 2021 Admit Card Date To be announced later through website UGC NET June 2021 Exam Date 29 January, 05 February and 06 February 2022 Exam Time Shift I - 09:00 am to 12:00 noon Shift II- 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm (IST) UGC NET June 2021 Answer Key Date To be announced later on website UGC NET June 2021 Result Date To be announced later on website

UGC NET June 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates and 50% (without rounding off) for SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

B.Sc (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55% marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Third gender, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply.

C.E/ B.S/ B.Tech/ B.Pharma/ MBBS final year/result awaited candidates are eligible to apply for fellowship only. These candidates will not be eligible for Lectureship/Assistant professor.

UGC NET June 2021 Age Limit:

28 years

NTA UGC Exam Pattern

There will be objective type, multiple choice questions in 3 parts for the subjects - 701 Chemical Sciences, 702 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, 703 Life Sciences, 704 Mathematical Sciences and 705 Physical Sciences.

Chemical Sciences

Parts Total no. of questions Max No of Questions to attempt Marks for each correct answer Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25% Part A 20 15 2 0.5 Part B 40 35 2 0.5 Part C 60 25 4 1 Total 120 75 200

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Parts Total no. of questions Max No of Questions to attempt Marks for each correct answer Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25% Part A 20 15 2 0.5 Part B 50 35 2 0.5 Part C 80 25 4 1.32 Total 150 75 200

Life Sciences

Parts Total no. of questions Max No of Questions to attempt Marks for each correct answer Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25% Part A 20 15 2 0.5 Part B 50 35 2 0.5 Part C 75 25 4 1 Total 145 75 200

Mathematical Science

Parts Total no. of questions Max No of Questions to attempt Marks for each correct answer Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25% Part A 20 15 2 0.5 Part B 40 25 3 0.75 Part C 60 20 4.75 0 Total 120 60 200

Physical Science

Parts Total no. Of questions Max No of Questions to attempt Marks for each correct answer Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25% Part A 20 15 2 0.5 Part B 25 20 3.5 0.875 Part C 30 20 5 1.25 Total 75 55 200

How to Apply for NTA UGC Exam 2021 ?

Step-1: Register for Online Registration using your own Email ID and Mobile No. and note down system generated Application Number.

Step-2: Complete the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number.

Step-3: Upload scanned images of (i) Candidate’s Photograph (file size: 10 kb - 200 kb), (ii) Candidate’s Signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb), (iii) Duly verified Result Awaited Attestation Form (file size: 50kb - 500kb), (iv) Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.) (file size: 50kb - 300kb), (v) PwD Certificate (file size: 50kb - 300kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Step-4: Pay prescribed fee through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI and keep proof of fee paid for future reference.

UGC NET June 2021 Application Fee:

General/General-EWS - Rs. 1000

OBC-NCL - Rs. 500

SC/ST - Rs. 250

Third gender - Rs. 250

PwD - No Fee