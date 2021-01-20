NTPC Diploma Trainee Admit Card 2021 Released @ntpccareers.net, Download Diploma Engineer Call Letter Here

NTPC Diploma Trainee Admit Card 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Diploma Trainee. Candidates can download NTPC Admit Card from the NTPC official website i.e. www.ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Diploma Trainee Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download NTPC Diploma Engineer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

NTPC Diploma Trainee Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can check date, time and venue of the exam on their admit card

How to Download NTPC Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of NTPC - https://www.ntpccareers.net/ Click on the link - ‘Download Admit Card’ under ‘20th January 2021 Recruitment of Diploma Trainees for Coal Mining Region of NTPC Ltd (Advt.No: CM/Ranchi: 01/2020)’ given in ‘Under Process’ Section It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth Download NTPC Diploma Trainee Admit Card 2020

NTPC Diploma Trainee Exam Pattern

1st stage online test -There will 120 multiple choice questions on General English, Quantitative Aptitude & Reasoning. Each questions will be of 1 marks and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the test is 2 hours. The candidates will be shortlisted @1:10 for 2nd stage Online Test (Technical).

2nd stage online test -There will 120 multiple choice questions on concerned discipline. Each questions will be of 1 marks and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the test is 2 hours

The selection will be made on the basis of merit only. No skill test will be conducted

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) had invited application for filling up 70 Diploma Engineer Posts for Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Keredari Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Dulanga Coal Mining Project (Odisha) and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project (Chhattisgarh) under Coal Mining Region of NTPC Limited.