RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26: Download Sample Paper PDF

RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025–26 is an important study resource for students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Mathematics examination, which is expected to be conducted in February or March 2026. As the exam approaches, students should focus on planned and consistent preparation rather than last-minute study. These model papers are prepared according to the latest RBSE syllabus and exam pattern, helping students understand question formats, marks distribution, and difficulty level. Regular practice with the RBSE Class 10 Maths model paper improves problem-solving skills, calculation speed, and time management. Solving model papers also helps students identify weak areas, revise important formulas, and build confidence for the final board examination. RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table to get an overview of the important details related to the RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025–26. Particulars Details Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) Class Class 10 Subject Mathematics Academic Session 2025–26 Exam Name RBSE Class 10 Board Examination Exam Level Secondary (Matric) Expected Exam Date February / March 2026 Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Question Type Objective & Subjective Model Paper Format PDF Official Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26 Question Number Questions 1 Choose the correct option to answer the following multiple choice question (i to xviii) and write in the answer book. (i) Which of the following is an irrrational number is (ii) (iii) (a) 0 (b) 1 (c) 2 (d) 3 (iv) (v) (vi) Formula for sum of first ‘n’ positive integers is - (vii) (viii) Distance of a point (3, 4) from the x- axis is- (a) 3 (b) 4 (c) 7 (d) 1

For detailed RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26, students can click on the given below link to download the RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26 PDF. RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26 PDF How to Download RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26? Students can follow the given below steps to download RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26: Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 2: On the home page, click on “Books / Old Papers / Model Questions” from the left-side menu. Step 3: Select “Model Papers 2025–26” from the available options. Step 4: Click on the Class 10 section. Step 5: Find and open the Class 10 Maths subject PDF. Step 6: Scroll down and download the Maths model paper to begin your exam preparation. Importance of Solving RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26

Check the following information for RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-26: Improves Problem-Solving Skills: Regular practice strengthens calculation speed, logical thinking, and step-by-step problem-solving methods.

Better Time Management: Practising maths papers within a fixed time helps students learn how to complete calculations faster during the actual exam.

Identifies Weak Topics: Model papers help students find difficult chapters such as Algebra, Geometry, or Trigonometry and focus more on improvement.

Increases Accuracy: Solving full-length papers reduces calculation mistakes and improves answer accuracy.

Builds Exam Confidence: Regular practice lowers exam fear and boosts confidence to face the final RBSE Class 10 Maths exam.

Helps in Complete Revision: Maths model papers cover important formulas, concepts, and repeated questions, making revision easier and more effective.

Prepares for Real Exam Conditions: Practising in an exam-like environment helps students stay calm and perform better on the final exam day.