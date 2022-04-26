NTPC Recruitment 2022 for Executive Posts, Check Eligibility, and Application Form Here

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ntpc.co.in for 15 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Executives in Solar PV, Data Analysis & Land Acquisition/ Rehabilitation & Resettlement. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 13 May 2022. NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 online applications will be started from 29 April 2022 onwards. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 29 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 13 May 2022

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No of Vacancies Executive (Solar PV) 05 Executive (Data Analyst) 01 Executive (LA/ R & R) 09 Total Vacancies 15

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Executive - B.E./B.Tech. in any discipline.

Executive (Data Analyst)- B.E./B.Tech./M.Tech in CS/IT/ECE or MCA or PG Degree/Diploma in Data Science/Business Analytics/Data Analytics.

Executive (LA/R&R) - PG Degree/PG Diploma/PG Programme in Rural Management/Rural Development or MBA (Rural Management) or MSW.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online from 29 April

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 29 April to 13 May 2022. After the submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.