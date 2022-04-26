Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NTPC Recruitment 2022 for Executive Posts, Check Eligibility, and Application Form Here

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ntpc.co.in for 15 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 13:53 IST
NTPC Recruitment 2022
NTPC Recruitment 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022:  National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Executives in Solar PV, Data Analysis & Land Acquisition/ Rehabilitation & Resettlement. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 13 May 2022. NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 online applications will be started from 29 April 2022 onwards. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 29 April 2022
  • Last date for submission of online  application: 13 May 2022

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No of Vacancies
Executive (Solar PV) 05
Executive (Data Analyst) 01
Executive (LA/ R & R) 09
Total Vacancies 15

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Executive - B.E./B.Tech. in any discipline. 
  • Executive (Data Analyst)- B.E./B.Tech./M.Tech in CS/IT/ECE or MCA or PG Degree/Diploma in Data Science/Business Analytics/Data Analytics. 
  • Executive (LA/R&R) - PG Degree/PG Diploma/PG Programme in Rural Management/Rural Development or MBA (Rural Management) or MSW. 

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification 

Apply Online from 29 April

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 29 April to 13 May 2022. After the submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationNTPC Recruitment 2022 for Executive Posts, Check Eligibility, and Application Form Here
Notification Date26 Apr, 2022
Last Date of Submission13 May, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization NTPC Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.