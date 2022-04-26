NTPC Recruitment 2022 for Executive Posts, Check Eligibility, and Application Form Here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Executives in Solar PV, Data Analysis & Land Acquisition/ Rehabilitation & Resettlement. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 13 May 2022. NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 online applications will be started from 29 April 2022 onwards. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 29 April 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 13 May 2022
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|No of Vacancies
|Executive (Solar PV)
|05
|Executive (Data Analyst)
|01
|Executive (LA/ R & R)
|09
|Total Vacancies
|15
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Executive - B.E./B.Tech. in any discipline.
- Executive (Data Analyst)- B.E./B.Tech./M.Tech in CS/IT/ECE or MCA or PG Degree/Diploma in Data Science/Business Analytics/Data Analytics.
- Executive (LA/R&R) - PG Degree/PG Diploma/PG Programme in Rural Management/Rural Development or MBA (Rural Management) or MSW.
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification
Apply Online from 29 April
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 29 April to 13 May 2022. After the submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.